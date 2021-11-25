It’s Saturday in Athens every week. But during only nine Saturdays in the fall can you say “It’s Saturday in Athens” and earn a bark in return.

I’ve been in Athens on most Saturdays in the fall — but never in the student section of Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia. Not out of rebellion or contempt for the sport, but out of apathy for football and pathy for Saturdays in bed. Perhaps I’m claustrophobic, germaphobic or easily startled by loud noises, but I prefer engaging in hype from afar. I enjoy people watching, observing, taking notes.

For a college career built on avoiding and chasing deadlines, my procrastination met its limit: This is the last home game of my senior year. Sentimental posts on Instagram mourned a feeling I had never felt and longed to experience. Georgia is No. 1 and in the running for a national championship. I couldn’t be a bandwagon fan — I had to start preparing now.

Charleston Southern, I hear from experts around me, would be my best bet of getting a free ticket. We’d sweep. No one’s going to be in town the weekend before Thanksgiving. I receive a ticket from the lottery, and for the first time in my life, I have plans in Sanford Stadium on a Saturday.

I slip into my only pair of red pants, whip out my Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson black turtleneck, and play my best impression of a Georgia football fan.

Disclaimer

Freshman year, I attended every home game from the SkySuites elevator. Governors, university administration, Zaxby’s founders, top-tier donors and all their children filed in and out. For the seconds my elevator would open on a floor that saw natural light, I’d catch a glimpse of the game and an earful of the barking fans.

But I don’t count that as a formal experience because from what I have observed of the student football fan, most pregame with fermented liquids and hot dogs. They’re not taking alcohol inventory, eating Uncrustables in break room closets and getting stuck in elevators. (I was stuck in an elevator for the first time during the Auburn game in 2018, as documented on Snapchat in a moment of panic.)

I’m also not a complete stranger to the game. I worked the jumbotron in high school, dodging footballs and players on the sidelines while trying to track the 11-inch ball across the field through a viewfinder with my severely myopic eyes.

I still went into Saturday with an open mind. I wanted to learn how to be a Dawg. I wanted to bark with people, not at people.

Game day observations

Dawgs are everywhere. Left, right, in trees, under tents and definitely in cars all the way down South Lumpkin Street. People roam toward the stadium in a choreographed fashion — the occasional child bumping into legs.

Like Damn Good Dawgs, we herd into the gates of Sanford. I think I land in the spillover student section. Fashionably late does not apply to football, I note.

Right as we settle into our designated five inches of space, smoke erupts from the stadium. (The next time I see smoke in the stadium, it’s coming from the guy in front of me ...)

The football players sprint the length of the football field, and somehow, they still have enough energy to play an entire game — but this proves to be an easy feat.

I understand most of the game. The touchdowns and field goals, I get. Adding six and one together is the type of critical thinking I can do. But I have some questions. What is a down, and why is UGA getting all the first ones? Why are there so many players on the sidelines? How are my former clients in the SkySuites doing? Why is McConkey such a cool name? I spend the rest of the game cheering for McConkey.

The people-watching from this vantage point is phenomenal, making my already free ticket worth it. The couple behind me debrief on their eventful night out. The Charleston Southern fans sitting in the section next to us are resiliently supportive, Georgia touchdown after Georgia touchdown. A father near the hedges takes photos for multiple groups of people before getting one of his own with his sons.

We are serenaded by a rendition of “God Bless America” for Military Appreciation Day, and the team celebrates senior day — which I pretend is for me. I cheer on Uga, Hairy Dawg, the Red Coats and my classmate Jonathan Tyler Daniels. (I wonder if he’s finished his quiz yet.)

My friends help me gather photographic evidence that I went to a game, in case it’s a graduation requirement. For the full student experience, we leave after halftime. I’m eating Kelly’s Jamaican Foods as the Dawgs finish off the Buccaneers.