Stacey Abrams speaks at a United Campus Workers of Georgia labor rally on Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo/Erin Diehl)

Editor's Note

On Sept. 18, 2022, The Red & Black news desk published an article covering a labor rally held by the University Campus Workers of Georgia and spoke with several organizers of the event. Vice President for Finance and Administration Ryan A. Nesbit submitted this letter in response.

I was disappointed to read the incorrect information provided by the United Campus Workers of Georgia, as reported by The Red & Black in a Sept. 18, 2022, article that covered the group’s weekend rally.   

According to your report, the union claims that the Minimum Hiring Rate for UGA workers is $24,500. This information is wrong. The union is using a figure that dates back to 2019.  

The Minimum Hiring Rate at the University of Georgia for Fiscal Year 2023 (which runs July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023) is $31,500, or $15.14 an hour. This salary rate applies to all full-time, benefits-eligible (regular) employees.  

I would also point out that all full-time, benefits-eligible (regular) employees who began working at UGA prior to April 1, 2022, have a minimum annual salary of $32,500. Had you reached out to UGA to verify the data, we could have provided you with this correct information. 

In addition to the annual minimum of $31,500, UGA also provides a generous benefits package that includes payment of 70% of the cost of the employee’s health benefits, 20% of the employee’s salary paid annually to the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia, as well as 13 paid holidays. In total, an employee’s benefits package can equal as much as 80% of their base salary. 

We are also committed to increasing the rate for part-time employees. It was increased by 11% to $12.75 per hour, effective on July 1, 2022. 

I hope you will ensure that this information is reported correctly in the future. I am attaching a Compensation Fact Sheet which we hope will also be helpful to you.  

Sincerely, 

Ryan A. Nesbit 

Vice President for Finance & Administration

Download PDF University Compensation Facts Sheet