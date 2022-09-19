I was disappointed to read the incorrect information provided by the United Campus Workers of Georgia, as reported by The Red & Black in a Sept. 18, 2022, article that covered the group’s weekend rally.
According to your report, the union claims that the Minimum Hiring Rate for UGA workers is $24,500. This information is wrong. The union is using a figure that dates back to 2019.
The Minimum Hiring Rate at the University of Georgia for Fiscal Year 2023 (which runs July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023) is $31,500, or $15.14 an hour. This salary rate applies to all full-time, benefits-eligible (regular) employees.
I would also point out that all full-time, benefits-eligible (regular) employees who began working at UGA prior to April 1, 2022, have a minimum annual salary of $32,500. Had you reached out to UGA to verify the data, we could have provided you with this correct information.
In addition to the annual minimum of $31,500, UGA also provides a generous benefits package that includes payment of 70% of the cost of the employee’s health benefits, 20% of the employee’s salary paid annually to the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia, as well as 13 paid holidays. In total, an employee’s benefits package can equal as much as 80% of their base salary.
We are also committed to increasing the rate for part-time employees. It was increased by 11% to $12.75 per hour, effective on July 1, 2022.
I hope you will ensure that this information is reported correctly in the future. I am attaching a Compensation Fact Sheet which we hope will also be helpful to you.
Sincerely,
Ryan A. Nesbit
Vice President for Finance & Administration