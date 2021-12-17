To The Red and Black Opinion Desk:

We were greatly disheartened by the cruel tone and lack of context of a recent article published by The Red & Black, “‘Lack of humanity’: UGA student deaths raise mental health and institution concerns.” The article implies that the University administration has a callous disregard for student death when, in fact, nothing could be further from the truth.

The reality is that whenever a young life is cut short, our community grieves. As leaders of this institution, we reach out to the families of those we have lost. These calls are heartbreaking to make, but we make them. We work with each family on an individual basis, as grief is an individual experience. It is not our place to publicize each death, nor to share information on the cause of death, but rather to respect the privacy of families when they are at their most vulnerable. It is their right to share information about their loved one, not ours.

The families feel our expression of care through calls, letters or flowers they receive from us and the members of our Student Care and Outreach team. When appropriate, and desired by the family, UGA representatives also attend funerals and memorial services. In addition, the dedicated members of our Student Care and Outreach team provide incredible support on a case-by-case basis, assisting family and friends of the student, as well as informing faculty, the student’s college, and other offices on campus. Our focus is to support the student’s family during a traumatic time. Counseling services are made available to fellow students who mourn and need assistance coping with their grief.

At the end of Spring Semester, we hold a meaningful memorial service that pays tribute to every student, faculty and staff member lost throughout the year. We toll the Chapel bell and light a candle as each name is called. The event is open to the University community; family members of those who have died are invited to attend, and many choose to do so. The service provides a time of reflection, remembrance and healing for the entire campus community.

To assert that we could care less about our students is patently false, irresponsible and insulting to the hard-working members of our Student Care and Outreach team. Their sole priority—and ours—is to provide compassionate support for those who grieve. These actions may not be seen by the public, but they are felt by those to whom it matters most.

Sincerely,

Jere W. Morehead

President

Victor K. Wilson

Vice President for Student Affairs