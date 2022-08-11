Make friends. Bond with your roommate. Get to know your professors. Join clubs, Greek life and club sports teams. Get the most out of your “college experience.”
This is what the mental to-do list of many incoming students looks like. Although none of these things are inherently bad, the pressure to be constantly social is something that a lot of students, especially ones who are introverted, can struggle with.
It can be easy to fall prey to the idea that you have to have a large, active friend group and lots of social commitments in order to have a fulfilling college experience. This expectation has been perpetuated through movies and social media for decades, but reality is much different.
There is no one-size-fits-all college experience or fool-proof approach to feeling fulfilled. For introverts, prioritizing the things that actually make them feel the best is incredibly important — whether that’s time alone or only with a small group of close friends.
It can be very hard to say no to invitations to hang out, go to parties or even just go to the dining hall with your friends. A lot of times, saying yes can lead you to making great memories. However, it’s important to check in with yourself and be sure that being social in that moment is actually something that you want to do.
No matter how much you love your friends or how pressured you feel to spend every spare moment with them, your relationship with yourself and your other priorities is just as — if not more — important.
Twenty years from now, when you’re reflecting on your college years, it’s easy to imagine that you’ll remember the nights spent out with your friends more than any you spend sitting alone in your room watching Netflix or reading a book. However, these quiet, introspective nights are essential to ensuring that you have enough mental capacity to really enjoy the time that you do spend with your friends.
Neglecting yourself inevitably leads to burn out, which is something that no one wants to remember when looking back on college.
College is not designed for extroverts. It’s whatever you make of it. No path through your time at the University of Georgia is better or worse than any other, as long as you’re prioritizing your own mental well-being.
Putting yourself out there, making friends, joining clubs and being social are all amazing things to participate in during your time in Athens, but time spent recharging alone does not mean you’re missing out on any experiences — it just means you’ll get more out of them when you’re ready.