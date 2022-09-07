Whether you’re a freshman, transfer or just an upperclassman looking for a fun read – you might have found that some parts of college are not turning out exactly as you thought. Welcome to the University of Georgia! One of the best public schools in the country, with much to do. You might not have pictured showing up to your first class of the day dripping in sweat or waking up at the crack of dawn to head to tailgates on a game day.
While UGA is unapologetically (in my personal opinion) the best school in the country, there are several unexpected obstacles. Here are some things that I’ve learned throughout my time at UGA.
Let’s talk about the hills.
As I’m sure you’ve probably noticed by now, this school is riddled with hills. UGA has a large campus to begin with, and running up and down what feels like mountains to get to class will leave you out of breath by the time that you sit down. The good news is that you don’t need a gym membership to get a workout in. However, it can be fairly uncomfortable to show up to your first class of the day covered in sweat. This was certainly a shock to me my freshman year. I ended up only wearing workout clothes to class to make the sweat more bearable. If you walk into your class huffing and puffing, just know that you’re not the only one.
Start stockpiling cold medicine.
It doesn’t matter how strong you think your immune system is – you will get sick more times than you can count, especially while living in the dorms. Whether it’s from a lack of sleep, increased socialization or just being exposed to germs, this is just a part of college. Now’s a great time to start a medicine collection to combat this. Start filling a box with Dayquil, Tylenol, Puffs Plus or whatever your go-to cold medicine may be. This will save you the dreaded bus ride to CVS while you’re sick.
UGA matches its title as a work hard, play hard school. But that doesn’t mean you have to follow these guidelines.
Back when you first committed to UGA, I’m sure you learned all about UGA’s reputation – this is a work hard, play hard school. To no surprise, I found this to be right on the nose. This school loves a good night out but also takes its academics seriously, which is why we’re one of the best public universities in the country. Don’t let this reputation scare you. You can go out as much or as little as you want – this school can be what you want it to be! While you might feel the pressure to party hard during your college years, you by no means have to. The stressors of classes are not easy, so make sure to find a good balance. Do what works best for you!
Game days.
If there’s one thing that a Southeastern Conference school loves, it’s football. With one win already under our belts this season and a national championship title, game days are a huge part of UGA culture. You need to know a few things. First, waking up at the crack of dawn to get ready for a tailgate is surprisingly normal. Second, this town shuts down on game days. If you were hoping for a relaxing Saturday downtown, don’t be surprised when you are met with a frenzy of excited football fans. Third, you absolutely need to know how to call the dawgs. No exceptions.
This school has too many students, so plan accordingly.
As you have probably found already, UGA is flooded with students. This is good – UGA is growing and it’s becoming increasingly sought after. What this means for you, however, is that this size poses some difficulties. If you were planning on heading to the Miller Learning Center to get a quiet study room this afternoon, forget it. There won’t be one available. However, there are several other open study spots on campus, including the main library and Science Learning Center. You might find yourself doing work in strange places for quiet. Or, you might find yourself wandering the MLC for what feels like hours to find the perfect study spot.
Also – the buses! If you want to take the bus between classes, prepare to be aggressive. Seats are a hot commodity, as the buses will be extremely packed. Not to worry – a brisk walk should get you to your class on time!
As you have probably concluded by now, UGA certainly has some unexpected challenges. However, learning how to navigate them is a very normal part of college, and everything will begin feeling normal eventually. As a current third-year student, I have certainly learned a few things and had to make adjustments. Ultimately, these obstacles are just a part of what makes UGA so great!