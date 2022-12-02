There’s not many college classes that bring back the nostalgia of high school. Sitting in desk chairs in a small classroom surrounded by friends but mostly strangers, I was suddenly in ninth grade again.
This time was different – I would glare to my right and see athletes, biology majors and fraternity boys, and Hugh Hodgson music and Grady students on my left. Directly next to me was my roommate Sterling, my best friend Olivia and soon-to-be good friend Kevin.
This is my love letter to the class I took during my final fall semester at the University of Georgia – African American percussion drumming.
Sterling, Olivia and I decided to take this class together for our senior year elective. We sought out something mindless, interactive, genuinely enjoyable and new. Our schedules were weighted with capstone and graduate level classes, but we somehow managed to squeeze in an hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday dedicated to hitting djembe drums and bongos at our feet.
Little did we know, this would soon become the class we looked forward to every week. The class that we never wanted to miss, and if we did, it made us curiously wonder what new lessons and memories we were missing.
Walking through the halls of the Hugh Hodgson School of Music, where I rarely entered as a Grady student, we would joke everyday about the prominent smell of beef and chili. We still don’t know where it comes from or why it lingers everyday. My theory: a secret chef or teacher's lounge.
Sounds of flutes, keyboards and xylophones came from all directions and became familiar, like stepping into a “Muppets” movie. I grew fond of these small yet profound distinctions in the Hugh.
We would venture to a room on the third floor to grab our drums before class started. On the first day, I was humbled to discover that the large djembe drums, that were almost half my height, were indeed extremely burdensome to carry up to the first floor classroom.
Our group of four soon became nicknamed the “bus gang,” but we always got to the stop too late. This made sense because Kevin, Sterling and I never used the UGA buses on campus.
So a few weeks later, our short-lived bus tradition ended and our carpooling adventures began. We wanted to make it to class earlier anyway to retrieve the smaller and easier-to-handle drums before they were taken by our classmates.
Kevin always chose the bongos while Olivia, Sterling and I snagged some hand-held djembe drums. We would rarely switch that up, and if we did, it became a talking point for the rest of the class.
In college, it always felt weird to not show up to class without a backpack. But African drumming made bags pointless, and eventually, we would only show up with pens and water bottles like it was field day. Kevin always forgot his pen, though, and Olivia would spill her water all over the floor at least once a week.
But what made the class worthwhile was the professor, Sebastian Araya. Originally from Chile, he’s a professional percussionist of over 15 years pursuing a doctorate of musical arts in percussion performance as one of the primary African drumming instructors for 110 UGA students.
Professor Araya reminds me of the teachers in high school you never forget. The teacher that welcomes you to sit in their classroom during lunch when you feel too nervous or bored to eat in the cafeteria. Someone who constantly asks about your day, how your new internship is going or if you’re feeling well and listens to every word of your answer.
From start to finish, professor Araya now feels like a friend. That’s virtually impossible to find in your undergraduate years at a university swarmed with 40,000 students, but we found ours in the Hugh.
On our worst days, I would look forward to seeing professor Araya dressed in his all black suit, dress shoes and glasses with a contagious smile. It made us feel hopeful that kind-hearted people still existed in the world.
I still remember the first day of class when professor Araya mentioned how drumming bands people together. He distinctly used the word “community” to describe the phenomenon, yet I was skeptical. It’s still a bit unbelievable to think that a task as simple as drumming could bring the most random subset of people together, but I saw it before my eyes.
Two UGA soccer players who sat next to us would chime into our jokes. During our drumming solos, a group of three students across the room would smile and laugh at our amateur rhythms, because they knew they were bad too. Each of us would look to each other, knowing that the embarrassing moments became relatable and at the end of the day, we were just hitting on drumheads.
We would occasionally see our classmates downtown and have small talk or reminisce on how Sterling, Olivia, Kevin and I were somehow deemed the “funny ones” by the majority of the class. I’m convinced it’s only because we would find ourselves laughing and crying in the back of the classroom. Professor Araya would giggle with us, too.
That’s why we all kept coming back. Everyone could have skipped or dropped the class, but nobody dared. It was rare that I didn’t spot the one guy who wore orange crocs marked “carrot” on the side, or the girl sitting in the corner who has more talent in her pinky than I do in my right hand.
I may never see these people again, but I’ll remember the joy they brought me in only one semester. This is why I consider African drumming to be one of the best classes I ever took at UGA.
I’m dreading the anticipation of our last sessions together, especially knowing that Kevin was someone I only knew in passing and now consider one of my favorite people at this school. On a night out, he asked me, “Can we still hangout even after African drumming is over?” and all of our memories from class hit me.
So if you have the chance, grab some friends and sign up for African American percussion drumming. It’s otherwise known as “one of the hardest classes to get into at UGA” or AFAM MUSI 2690, and if you’re lucky enough, you’ll enjoy it half as much as I did.
Taking this class made saying goodbye to UGA just that much more difficult, and for that, I’m forever grateful.