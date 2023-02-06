While foster programs are rarely discussed or understood, adoption services in Georgia have been confronted with their own unique set of challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic caused delays and disturbances in multiple industries, including foster care. Now, due to a lack of foster homes in supply and the sizable backlog, the practice of hoteling, or placing foster children in hotels as a form of temporary housing, has been instilled in Georgia and needs to go.
Unable to meet the demands of the foster system, Georgia has put children up in hotels or state offices before permanent housing can be found. This practice isn’t usually as temporary as it sounds, unfortunately, with the longest reported stay in 2022 being over 68 days.
Furthermore, the mental wellbeing of these children is put at risk in these situations since adequate housing is integral for a healthy life. While hoteling may be used out of necessity, it cannot become a permanent solution. The practice of hoteling has only been increasing, and needs to be stopped before the problem becomes completely unmanageable.
According to one estimate, on any given night in Georgia, around 50 to 70 children will stay in a hotel or local office, with a majority of these children having complex needs. According to this account, one child stayed in a hotel for a total of 80 days.
This fiscal year alone, over 400 children have stayed in hotels or state offices in Georgia. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a significant decrease in licensed foster care homes and a lack of participating families largely due to associated health concerns. According to officials, last month they received 375 requests for placements. However, they were only able to place 7. Put simply, there is now not enough foster families in supply to meet such a significant demand.
In addition to this challenge, there are many staff shortages in the child welfare system. Group homes and other forms of child care have had smaller staffs, due to the pandemic and better job opportunities. Adding yet another problem, the children who are placed in hotels are often difficult to match within the foster system due to criminal backgrounds or behavioral needs.
Hoteling may be required as a short-term solution, but it does not provide the long-term resources that children need. Children are prevented from attending school consistently, hindered from health and behavioral treatments and isolated from children their age.
Not only is the practice harmful to children, but its associated costs are worth noting as well. The Georgia Department of Human Services estimates that it costs about $1,500 per day to keep children in hotels. Hoteling also harms taxpayers as a larger inefficient and wasteful practice.
Even if it were cheaper to house children this way, society cannot let the most vulnerable live in such dire conditions. Six years ago, the department said they would act on this matter but has failed to do so. Immediate action is needed — children must be placed in foster homes, not hotels. We need permanent solutions, not temporary ones.
While hoteling has only worsened during the pandemic, it has been around for a while. In 2016, officials promised to end the practice in Fulton and DeKalb counties and that no child would spend more than 23 hours in a county DFCS office. This didn’t happen.
Optimistically, efforts are starting to make way through state officials. Governor Brian Kemp will soon back legislation if passed by the Georgia legislature. Last week, Candice Broce, a top state official, pledged to end hoteling and claimed that we should be seeing proposals soon to achieve this end.
The state must offer the right incentives to move children into permanent housing placements they need in order to produce a larger supply of homes that can adequately support children. Hoteling might have been born out of necessity, but it is turning into a dangerous, long-term solution, one that significantly impacts children. Children are not getting any younger while waiting for the government to act. It must happen now — children deserve it.