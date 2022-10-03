As I read the recent news headline “Roe v. Wade overturned,” I sat and thought to myself: “Here we go again.”
No matter the decade, the president or the national sentiment, the United States has never been able to escape the cyclical curse of the abortion issue. It seems as if we’re always going back-and-forth, back-and-forth in never-ending waves, failing to establish a concrete national law that’ll allow the country to move on from this issue.
Why is this, though? Why do other European democracies no longer grapple with abortion as a central election topic, yet America can’t seem to get past it?
Simply put, why is America stuck?
I am not here to convince you of what’s right or wrong. I am not here to comment on the actual substantive issue of abortion but rather to compare America’s constant battle with abortion rights to Europe’s more stable, universal abortion laws.
As midterm elections approach, abortion has rang loud and clear as a major voting issue for both parties, even causing some Republicans in swing districts to amend their campaigns. So, we ought to think about why abortion reappears year after year on our ballots.
The answer comes down to the unique government structure of the U.S., not ideological differences as we tend to believe.
Research from Pew Research Center shows that 62% of U.S. adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while anywhere from 60 to 94% of western Europeans approve of abortion rights, depending on the nation. So if Americans appear to support abortion rights just as much as Europeans, why does the U.S. government never seem to satisfy this public opinion?
Some scholars have pointed toward religion and gender stereotypes as ideological differences between abortion rights in the U.S. and Europe, but such assumptions don’t reach the legislative root of the issue. While religious opposition to abortion is a legitimate factor, it is not the central driving element behind the abortion cycle in the U.S. After all, Italy and Canada have strong Catholic majorities, and while the Catholic church historically has condemned abortion, abortion has been made legal in these countries because of the majority pro-choice public.
Why can’t the U.S. do the same? The answer isn’t religion but rather key differences in our national institutions compared to Europe.
The U.S. government operates on the doctrine of federalism whereby the federal government delineates power to the states, allowing them to individualize laws based on the needs and welfare of their own citizens.
In theory, this structure is ideal. The federal government has its powers, and the states have their powers. Dual sovereignty exists, and each entity gets to govern best to its citizenry.
Conversely, most European nations operate on a unitary system, meaning that the majority of the decision-making power is centralized in the national government rather than spread across different regions or provinces.
Unlike federalism, a unitary system allows for one central governing body and one set of national laws that apply to every citizen. This is the uniformity that federalism lacks.
The recent Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey demonstrates this disadvantage in plain light. Two Supreme Court landmark cases that once established some level of consistency in abortion rights across the U.S. have been overruled, regressing the issue back to a purely state-by-state nature.
In 1972, Roe v. Wade provided the U.S. with a set of minimum abortion rights standards by which to abide, namely the required constitutional provision of abortion services and a breakdown of services by trimester. The ruling dictated that states were allowed to regulate abortion after the first trimester, or 13 weeks. Although some state discretion remained, there existed some centralized rule regarding if and when abortions were to be allowed.
What many don’t know is that Planned Parenthood v. Casey was the first step toward restricting Roe’s impact. In 1992, the Supreme Court, although upholding the constitutional right to abortion, did away with the trimester framework and allowed states to restrict abortions based on a standard of “undue burden.” Essentially, as long as the restriction did not add a burdensome obstacle to the abortion-seeker, states were within their right to limit abortions in the name of “profound interest in potential life.”
After Roe and Casey’s recent overturning, abortion will be solely up to discretion of individual states now. With no federal mandate whatsoever, each state is free to enact or restrict an abortion law as it sees fit, creating a never-ending cycle of chaos, progression, then regression.
Now, abortion rights will ebb and flow even stronger in accordance with party politics, electoral demographics and public movements. Due to the federalist system, abortion laws will always be challenged, created, overturned and targeted since each state can dictate its own path.
With polarized political parties and a trickling legal system, no single standard exists. No uniformity is possible. No closure on the issue of abortion rights is foreseeable.
So, if the issue to this cyclical abortion issue is institutional, is there a solution? Unfortunately, the answer is probably not.
America’s government so deeply relies on the constitutional concept of federalism that our system is unlikely to change. Our two-party setup will not be abolished. The only remaining avenue that could potentially move us past abortion once and for all is public advocacy — movements that rise to the national level and keep the federal government accountable in upholding civil liberties.
The question remains: Is that enough to finally break the cycle?