Social connection and community is a large part of the human experience, and taking the time to connect with others over a mutual interest can improve mental health. However, since graduating, I have found that I rarely take time to leave my house to connect with other people. With a busy schedule, it is difficult to schedule time to meet with others.
According to the American Psychological Association, social isolation can increase a person's risk of depression, poor sleep quality, impaired executive function and accelerated cognitive decline. Additionally, adults are at a greater risk of social isolation.
Before college, school clubs served as an outlet to socialize with my peers outside of class. Joining clubs or sport teams created an environment better suited to socializing. During ballet classes, I bonded with the other students and felt comfortable talking to them. Each class served as a starting point for conversation to learn more about each other.
When I started college, I joined a student-based dance company. Rehearsals and performance schedules held me accountable for meeting with them each week. However, as I became busier, the time commitment increased my stress levels. My schedule exhausted me, and I lost motivation to go to rehearsals.
After I graduated and started working, I was able to develop a work-life balance. However, I did not know what to do in my free time. It became difficult to make connections with others at work since everyone focuses on their work. Often we only talk to coworkers to ask about work related tasks or we are focused on our own work and this leaves few opportunities to find shared interests. Due to this, I often lack motivation to make plans outside of work and could not bring myself to talk with my coworkers.
I started to feel isolated. When I no longer had access to school and university clubs, it became more difficult to meet and hang out with people until I was able to find dance classes near me. I found a group of people who rehearse and then perform at small venues. Classes and rehearsals became part of my routine, and celebrating a performance gave me the option to enjoy time off with friends.
Belonging to a community is important for preventing the feeling of social isolation and joining a group that is based around an interest or hobby is the best way to find a community or friends. Groups can be found through social media, or sites like Meetup that can help find local groups that meet about a shared interest. There are also many businesses in Athens that host clubs for various hobbies. Artinis has an ARTclub with a community facebook page, Avid Bookshop hosts book clubs and there are various recreational sports as well.
Finally finding a dance community has kept me active and ensures that I have something planned each week that I enjoy. It can be rewarding to find a community once you look up a hobby in your area and find the community that is right for you.