We’re living in a realm of democracy where the mic is in our hands, but it is unplugged from the speaker.
As a democracy, our government should be doing everything in its power to allow the people as much access to the microphone as possible, but that has proven to be far from our current circumstances.
Since the start of the 2020 election cycle, many Americans have experienced feelings of discontentment, disappointment and doubt. Our presidential candidates capitalized on the fear of the unknown in order to make their specified platforms more appealing to their voters, and as a result, we have watched our own country turn a deadly pandemic into a polarized political battleground.
The institution of a democracy is notably characterized by upholding free and fair elections. While it is a government by the people, it cannot be for the people if it is sabotaged by its own facilitators who capitalize on the disenfranchisement of voters.
There were instances of University of Georgia students not receiving absentee ballots on time, or not receiving them at all. Across the country, college students struggled with the convoluted voting process. Despite the advanced technology in the year 2020, students scrambled to buy last-minute flights home, spent large sums of money on overnighting their ballots and paid postal fees to receive and send absentee ballots, all to ensure their voices were heard in a world that is burning for them to show up.
Matthew Bufford, a doctoral candidate in the political science department at the University of Georgia, uses the phrase “potential backslide” to describe our current circumstances.
“If we are not cautiously active in protecting our democracy, we could find ourselves in a situation where more and more autocracy does creep in and less rights are available,” Bufford said.
Throughout the 2020 election process, people from across the political spectrum expressed concerns for their votes and faced difficulties ensuring their voices were heard in the midst of a challenging pandemic.
Following president-elect Joe Biden’s victory, it seems our country has broken into a quasi-civil war where the two sides could not feel more on edge in regards to their opposing candidate. As long as you’re not living under a rock, you know it’s almost impossible to open any newspaper or website without seeing a strongly politically charged message.
At the Trump rally at The Ellipse on Jan. 6, President Trump called upon his second-in-command, Vice President Mike Pence, to send the votes back to the states and refuse to carry out Biden’s win of the electoral count, a result of his long-held belief that the election was fraudulent.
While Pence moved past Trump’s remarks and continued on with the democratic process of confirming Biden’s victory, Trump’s inability to accept the election results and surrender the microphone has reached a boiling point. The insurrection instigated by his words left America with a disturbingly dark day that will be etched in the history of our democracy forever.
The peaceful transition of power has been a fundamental cornerstone of our democratic process since its founding. The disregard for this tradition should be unsettling for all Americans, regardless of party affiliation.
The takeaway from this past election cycle is that both sides at some point expressed feelings of distrust and unreliability in America’s government and democratic process. Following these tumultuous events, the shade between the American people and our government has gone from translucent to opaque, and we’re in desperate need of a resurgent light.
In order to keep our foundational liberties from losing their reliability, we must continue to question our threatened state of democracy and amplify the voices of the American people.