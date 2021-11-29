I remember you. Sitting in Bolton (alone) on that unbearably hot August Wednesday with a pit of absolute dread in your stomach. Who was going to celebrate your 18th birthday with you? It was today but you hardly even noticed it, which was weird for you.
You didn’t know a soul here. Bid day was two days ago and it was possibly the most intimidating day of your life. Those girls acting like your best friends when you didn’t even know their first name. An in-state school back in Virginia sounded pretty good right then. To try to keep from crying at 11 a.m. in Bolton alone, you filtered through your brand new college email. An email sat there from your brother that he had sent you last night.
It was a happy-18th-birthday-happy-first-week-of-college-type-email.
You were kind of scared to read it, and rightfully so. About two minutes in your eyes were welling up in the middle of the dining hall and you felt so painfully aware of how far you were from any semblance of home. I wish I could hug you.
And now you’re a few weeks from graduation. College graduation.
I wish I could go back and tell you all of the things I learned, but mostly that it really will be OK, eventually, even when you feel like you’re in an even lower low than the last low. It really will be OK. I don’t know how or why, but it’s true.
A few things.
Firstly (and as much as you don’t believe this), at the core of this, everyone’s in the same boat as you. So many of us have the general same concerns, fears, goals, dreams and wants here — take a step back to acknowledge that, it helps make things a little less scary.
I’m not sure if this is a good or bad thing, but people don’t obsess over your appearance, clothes, actions, etc. as much as you do. Nobody cares that you tripped up the stairs in the MLC. People also don’t view you the way you view yourself. We all have our own mistakes and flaws, they don’t dwell on yours the way you do.
Also, your face is so much more beautiful and fun to look at than you give yourself credit for. It took me so long to realize that the flaws we find in ourselves (especially our appearance) are not nearly as apparent to other people, if at all.
Go to class… like, actually. It’s the easiest part of keeping your grades up. Finding the balance between work and play is hard. It won’t be perfectly balanced all the time. But seriously prioritize your grades as an underclassman, your senior self will thank you.
Don’t skip class for hangovers. Get yourself up, get water and a coffee and nap later.
Your body is doing so much for you. So, so much. Like carrying you all up and down these relentless campus hills everyday. But also it’s keeping you alive during these turbulent times. Let it go out for a few drinks, but also get the smoothie with your meal for some veggies. Prioritize movement (it helps your mental health more than you think) and prioritize rest (it’s not cool to run yourself ragged). If you don’t pick a day to rest, your body will pick it for you (college is like, the epitome of this).
Go out with a plan, don’t stray from it and don’t leave your friends. Especially don’t leave your friend with the guy she just met at Sand whom she swears is a nice guy. It’s fine if she cusses at you when you drag her away from him and take her home with you. He can call her the next day if he’s that special.
Prioritize the people who prioritize you. Show up for them, but don’t keep waiting at the bus stop if the bus never shows. Get up and walk, you’ll find better things that way.
No response is a response. Keep yourself open to things, but don’t hunt them down and keep a closed fist around them. What’s meant for you will find you. If you have to pull it towards you everytime, it’s probably not meant for you. Tough pills are sometimes the most necessary ones. Let the current flow, you’ll find more peace this way.
Knowing when to say yes or no can be hard sometimes. Your sense of this will grow throughout college — give yourself grace. Say yes to the things you actually want to do. Say no to the things you don’t actually want to do.
Everything is figureoutable. And the good news is you don’t have to figure it all out right now.
Call your mom, call your dad, call your siblings, call your long-distance bestie, call your extended family. Call whoever you miss seeing regularly before you moved to college. Ask them about their day, and actually listen. Becoming an adult is realizing they’re not as bulletproof as we always thought (especially the people who raised you). They want to hear from you.
Get off LinkedIn. Update your profile from time to time. But you don’t need the constant reminders that Jenny already has an internship at Deloitte next summer and you’re just hoping you don’t have to go back to your hometown waitressing job. Finalize your resumé, do your research and send it out. Go to the career center — use the resources UGA has.
Capitalize on your connections and network where you can because oftentimes who you know gets you where you want to be over your qualifications (sad but true). Make connections with your professors and classmates when you can. Also, having a buddy in every class is really helpful when you’re sick, a good symbiotic relationship for note-sharing.
Quality over quantity. Get involved in the clubs and activities that get you excited, not just as many as possible for your resumé. Get involved in the things you want to talk about until you’re blue in the face. Doesn’t matter if your friends don’t like the same things, find the things that spark joy and cling to them. You’ll grow this way.
Be curious, take your hometown, highschool blinders off. Save yourself from passing judgement on novels you’ve only read a page of, there’s so much newness for you here, don’t pass it up simply because it’s unknown to you.
It’s not the end of the world if you change your major and change your interests. You have time. This is pretty much the point of college. College has a plethora of purposes besides your major. I once knew a professor who was an electrical engineering major, then became an elementary school teacher and is now a professor in the School of Public and International Affairs. Case in point: your major is not a locked-down decided path for the rest of your life, the degree matters more than the major.
Prioritize your mental health and go to therapy. Everyone should be in therapy at some point. Even if you swear you have zero mental health issues. None of us are perfect. And college introduces you to a lot. Therapy helps you become a better, more self-aware person. You need to learn to make your head a cozy home — it’s yours forever.
College is a place where so many of us actually step into who and what we want to be. The abundance of autonomy that comes with college comes at you fast. Over the course of your years here, you will encounter the most diverse and likely conflicting viewpoints, information, beliefs and people; and this is a really cool and valuable feature of college. Open yourself up, let yourself be challenged and shaped by this.
And remember, like I said — deep down, we’re all secretly in the same boat.