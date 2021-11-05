American, Lebanese and Canadian — those are three labels that help define my identity. Those are the three aspects of myself that give me perspective and diverse and unique experiences.

As a University of Georgia student of ethnic background, it can often be difficult to find my “place” among the majority crowd. I speak different languages: English, Lebanese, French and Spanish. I live a different cultural lifestyle. I eat different foods — some of my nostalgic favorites are Lahme Baajin meat pies, a healthy tabouli salad and fluffy falafel sandwiches. Nearly everything about me screams “ethnic.”

So, how can students like myself feel “at home” in majority-white institutions? The answer centers around increasing diversity and inclusion intentionally. This is precisely the mission that The Red & Black has adopted with the creation of its Diversity & Inclusion Committee.

For The Red & Black, diversity and inclusion is not just about race and ethnicity, although those are key components. This effort also centers around religion, academic expertise, personal points of view and more. Diversity and inclusion is about welcoming students of all backgrounds, academic majors and interests in order to amplify unique and underrepresented perspectives.

While I am not a member of the D&I Committee, I am a proud opinion contributor at this student-led newspaper. Let me preface this piece with that information.

I’ve been able to grow and strengthen my journalistic writing skills while contributing knowledge to my own community. It is this news source that has given me that opportunity, and that itself is a testament to The Red & Black’s value. However, the newspaper is not perfect.

The Red & Black has recognized the need to focus on diversity and inclusion as two necessary components of credibility and relatability. Around 33% of UGA undergraduates and 34% of Athens-Clarke County residents do not identify as white. That may not sound like much, but for such a small community, that racial profile is colorful.

This past spring, The Red & Black’s paid staff was 74% white and its contributors were 86% white. How can an organization discuss political, cultural and social disparities if its own racial makeup is disproportionately white, and its writers come from a limited number of academic fields?

That is precisely where the Diversity & Inclusion Committee comes into play. With a dedicated team focusing on this issue, The Red & Black has taken it upon itself to try and boost its internal racial demographics and improve coverage of diverse communities.

Over the past year and a half, this committee has implemented several actionable efforts to achieve these goals.

D&I Efforts Creating a Spanish language page

Creating a Diverse Source Database

Implementing an outreach manager position to recruit diverse staff

Community spotlights highlighting overlooked community members

Mentorship programs focusing on connecting editors to contributors and R&B staff with alumni

Diverse academic majors like pre-med students writing on health topics

Forming connections with diverse student groups

Creating D&I Instagram highlights for forward-facing media efforts

Thanks to this committee’s work, The Red & Black has managed to gain valuable perspectives through new racially and experientially diverse staffers.

From Dania Kalaji, the current D&I committee chair, and Sherry Liang — former editor-in-chief and D&I chair, and current D&I liaison to the Red & Black board — to myself, the committee’s efforts have not gone in vain.

“While we still have more conversations and work to do across our demographics and recruitment, it’s been incredible to watch the fruition of our progress come to life,” Kalaji said.

She points out that the committee’s strong passion and devotion to providing a more inclusive environment for every member has made this very large university feel like home to her — a place where she is celebrated not just as a journalist, but as a human being as well.

I have been able to voice my opinion on numerous issues as an ethnic individual who herself has experienced struggles such as racism and ethnic stereotypes.

From being called a “terrorist” to having my religion assumed, these intricately woven moments add to my content contribution for The Red & Black.

However, we mustn’t be naive. Creating a targeted committee doesn’t fix the issue with the press of a button.

Diversity and inclusion disparities still exist within The Red & Black. Recruitment efforts, although well intended, have not yet yielded the expected results. It isn’t enough to spread awareness on the issue if the makeup of the newspaper remains unchanged.

Despite this uphill battle, I have to give The Red & Black credit for actually recognizing that this issue persists. Many other organizations might have avoided the issue because of its difficult nature.

I’m pleased to know that this publication is taking real and impactful steps towards eradicating its lack of diversity and inclusion. It won’t be easy, but the dedication and staunch organization makes me hopeful that The Red & Black will one day reach a representative level of inclusion.