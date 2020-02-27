Expression and connection are hidden beneath a digital age defined by easy-to-watch videos and decreasing human interaction. According to the National Endowment of the Arts, the share of U.S. adults who read literature fell from 56.9% in 1982 to 43.1% in 2015. Considering the steady decline of literary reading and the rapid growth of technology, it has become more challenging to discover these stimulating endeavors. Regardless, there is no better place to search for expression than a literary community. From local bookshops to prestigious literary magazines, Athens boasts a fulfilling literary community.
Reading and writing literary works, whether fictional or nonfictional, are valuable. Ceridwen Dovey, a social anthropologist and an author, wrote a 2015 article in The New Yorker about the impact of literary reading on an individual.
“Reading has been shown to put our brains into a pleasurable trance-like state, similar to meditation, and it brings the same health benefits of deep relaxation and inner calm,” Dovey wrote. “Regular readers sleep better, have lower stress levels, higher self-esteem, and lower rates of depression than non-readers.”
Discussing different modes of literature is a fulfilling, creative activity that promotes human connection and has the ability to stimulate change. Book clubs are a forum for this type of discussion, opening the floor for critical conversations and different perspectives. In Athens, Avid Bookshop currently offers Hot Fiction Book Club, Paperback Book Club, YA for Not-so-YAs Book Club and Criminal Binds Book Club. Normal Books also hosts book clubs and other literary events.
In addition to Avid Bookshop, Athens is home to many respected literary groups, such as The Georgia Writers Hall of Fame, the University of Georgia Press, Stillpoint Literary Magazine and The Georgia Review. Although Georgia’s “Classic City” is more famous for its distinct music scene, Athens’ literary community is also a hub for creative activities.
As a staff editor for Stillpoint Literary Magazine, I am engaged in a community of readers and writers that inspire one another through our individual creative differences. It is an uplifting and vibrant experience to connect with people through discussing fiction, nonfiction or poetry. These are the face-to-face conversations that not only allow us to express ourselves and connect with others but also give momentum to the cycle of inspiration for all content creators.
Author Jeanette Winterson, the author of “Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, once wrote, “fiction and poetry are doses, medicines. What they heal is the rupture reality makes on the imagination.”
Literary works are layered with deeper meanings and powerful storytelling which influence our perspectives on life. By reading, writing and discussing different forms of literature, we are able to dig up expression and connection within ourselves and others. It is both enriching and fulfilling to be a part of a literary community, and the literary groups of Athens have a lot to offer.
