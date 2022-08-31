On Feb. 24, Athens-Clarke County held an annual point-in-time count on homelessness as required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This count tracks the number of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, and the results are alarming.
Since 2017, unsheltered homelessness, which is defined as living in a place not meant for human habituation, is the highest it has ever been in Athens. Furthermore, there are more people experiencing sheltered homelessness, or those living in emergency shelters or transitional housing, than there has been in 10 years.
A total of 283 individuals are experiencing homelessness in Athens; however, this count should be considered a significant underrepresentation due to the one-day duration of the count, a lack of volunteers, the requirement to answer HUD questions and the overall difficulty of contacting those experiencing homelessness.
Not only does Athens need more affordable housing, but local residents and University of Georgia students must be educated accurately about homelessness to help dispel false notions against those experiencing it.
Current housing option
Two of the newest apartment complexes in Athens – the Wright House and the William – advertise themselves as luxury, refined and exclusive.
Current rates are set “as low as $975” in the case of the William. As for the Wright House, rates start at $1,015 a month for a four bedroom, four bathroom apartment.
Exclusive is right.
According to the PIT count, the top two barriers to housing are financial reasons and a lack of affordable housing. The rent for these new apartment complexes highlight the problem – exclusivity.
New housing projects keep rates high not only for the betterment of their own pockets but also to keep year-round, non-college-aged, working-class Athens residents out. Instead, they would rather house out-of-town students, and while they are not allowed to discriminate outright, they can use rent as a barrier to entry.
But, Athens has made progress to help those experiencing homelessness. Last December, the ACC Commission awarded a $2.5 million contract to Athens Alliance Coalition to operate an official, legal homeless encampment called First Step. The name symbolizes the purpose of the encampment as it seeks to help unhoused people transition to permanent housing. According to a blog post from Athens Alliance Coalition, they helped over 15 people experiencing homelessness find jobs and four find apartments after only two months of operation.
Continuing to expand projects like First Step is imperative to helping those experiencing homelessness transition from housing insecurity to living in affordable housing. The next course of action would be actually building the latter – affordable housing for residents, not just students.
What students can do
UGA students should not feel attacked for living in these apartments. They are not the ones setting rent – while I myself wish that were true – and are not authorizing the construction of these new, unaffordable developments. Instead, students should understand the reasons for homelessness in order to effectively help those experiencing it.
“I think the biggest thing [for students] is education,” said Kade Garrard, executive director for the Backpack Project of Athens, an organization which provides meals and other necessities to those experiencing homelessness.
“It’s very easy to disregard those experiencing homelessness, those that are struggling. I really encourage people to go out, serve and meet people [experiencing homelessness] because I’ve had very few interactions with people be negative. And that’s the best thing you can do, and I think it’ll really shift the perspective on the population,” said Garrard.
The Backpack Project is just one way for students to get involved with helping people experiencing homelessness in Athens. Other options include volunteering with the Athens Area Homeless Shelter or attending an event hosted by the Athens Homeless Coalition. If volunteering is not an option, donations to any of these organizations could help ease the burden for those experiencing homelessness.
Understand that homelessness is not, nor should it be, a permanent status for people. While the majority of people in Athens experiencing homelessness have been homeless for over two years, their current state should not be unending. Some may have underlying medical conditions or mental health problems which make it harder to find a stable job and keep up with both rent and healthcare costs.
Show sympathy because you never know what others are experiencing or what has occurred in others’ lives. You may even find some similarities between yourself and the most vulnerable.