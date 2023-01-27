Athens Regional Library System’s children’s services coordinator, Rebecca Ballard, was named 2022 Public Library Employee of the Year by the Georgia Public Library Service, according to a press release.

Ballard is an University of Georgia alumna, and according to the release, currently serves as regional children's services coordinator for the library system and as the 2023 president of the Georgia Library Association.

The Georgia Public Library Awards “honor the outstanding achievements of public libraries, library staff, and champions,” according to a press release.