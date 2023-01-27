Athens, Georgia is home to the University of Georgia. However, we are not the only city in the United States that bears the name — there are 18 other cities called Athens.
Although there is some debate on the derivation of the city’s name in relation to Athena, the Greek goddess of war and wisdom, there is some agreement among academics, including Barry B. Powell and Walter Burket that the trend of naming cities after deities is prevalent practice across the world.
But regardless of etymology, there is one additional thing that these cities have in common with each other — none of them have an olive tree.
According to myth and contrary to the scholarly debate, the original Athens in Greece acquired its name because Athena bestowed the city with the gift of an olive tree, winning out over Poseidon and his gift of a salt-water fountain. In return, the citizens named the city after Athena.
There is no question that Athens, Georgia is proud of its name. Our student portal where all our online class information is called Athena. We have a marble statue of Athena that stands in front of the Classic Center, on North Thomas Street, with inscriptions of the Athenian oath. The last line reads, ‘Thus in all these ways we will transmit this City, not only not less, but greater and more beautiful than it was transmitted to us.’
So if we do take the oath in full sincerity, there is no reason why the statue should not have an olive tree planted next to it — fulfilling our duty of beautification.
The university is already home to many plants. Everywhere we walk, we have unique plants with their names strewn all across campus. At the junction between Finley Street and Dearing Street is The Tree That Owns Itself, and just as the name suggests, the white oak is free to reside in its spot with its own property rights.
Georgia is within the proper zone to grow hardy varieties of olives. There are olive farms that are based in south Georgia, including Georgia Olive Farms in Lakeland and Olive Orchards of Georgia in Quitman. At Georgia Olive Farms, there are three types of olives, including Arbequina, Koroneiki and Arbosana. Of course, not all varieties of olives can be grown in Georgia’s colder environment, but there are still a plenitude of species to be chosen from.
Athens, we may not be the first to bear the name, but we can own what the city means in our own special way. If we can, then we should make the city authentically Athena’s city. Here is the link to sign the petition to plant the olive tree next to Athena’s statue.