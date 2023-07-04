As the Fourth of July comes around once again, the holiday honoring America’s independence gives the city of Athens plenty of excitement and ways to celebrate. Many traditions stem from Independence Day including cookouts, family dinners and the biggest of them all being fireworks.
Firework displays are the hallmark of the Fourth of July and have remained a tradition across the entire country but while many of us eagerly await fireworks, people with PTSD, autism spectrum disorder or other sound sensitivity disorders spend their time planning methods to cope.
According to the American Psychiatric Association, “Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental condition involving persistent challenges with social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behavior.”
A common symptom of autism is sensory hypersensitivity that affects their day to day life. Loud explosions can create discomfort to people with autism and can increase levels of anxiety and stress. CDC found that about 2% of the United States population have autism.
American Psychiatric Association defines “Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, series of events or set of circumstances.”
A person can develop PTSD after experiencing a traumatic event with unique triggers causing the presentation of symptoms. According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans have a higher risk of developing PTSD with about 7% of all veterans experiencing symptoms at some point in their life. Those exposed to combat and develop PTSD may be triggered by the explosion of fireworks.
People with sound sensitivity may avoid large firework displays, but consumer fireworks are unplanned. A sudden explosion outside their home can increase anxiety and stress, limiting their quality of life. For this reason, individuals need to be mindful of their use of fireworks and follow Athens-Clarke County ordinance.
“Consumer fireworks can be used between 10:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. only if they are not plainly audible 100’ from the place or beyond the property line,” according to the regular Athens-Clarke County ordinance regarding fireworks.
This ordinance is adjusted on July 3 and 4 removing the audible buffer of 100’. On these two days, Athens residents can use consumer fireworks at home without concern of noise complaints. People with sound sensitivity experience an increase in triggers.
Those who experience sound sensitivity or PTSD triggers from fireworks create a plan to cope with Fourth of July firework displays. Some tips include blocking the sound, planning how to leave triggering situations and accepting support from those around you.
When using fireworks for Fourth of July, be mindful of people who are not outside watching the fireworks. Follow city ordinance, do not launch fireworks past midnight, be mindful of your surroundings before you ignite and try to inform and respect your neighbors if you plan to use fireworks.