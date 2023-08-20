As the 2023 college football season opens and Georgia football sets its sights on a third-straight national title, there’s one area where UGA can always claim victory — its team uniforms.
While college football uniforms can sometimes offend the senses with clashing color schemes — look no further than Tennessee’s safety barrel orange — Georgia’s choice of Bulldog red and Arch black are both fitting for the football field and tasteful enough to represent a respected institution of higher learning.
The red and black color choice isn’t random. It first came to represent the university at the end of the 19th century when UGA had a tradition of the graduating class choosing colors to represent the school and unveiling them in campus publications. In December 1891, the university literary magazine named the university’s colors as “old gold, black and crimson.” These remained the school colors until 1893 when Georgia Tech defeated Georgia in a 28-6 slaughter.
Bitter from defeat, Charles Herty — a chemistry professor who organized the first football team in 1892 — took issue with the inclusion of gold in the school colors, and it was subsequently removed. As a storied football program situated in a university wrought with lore and tradition, it’s only fitting that Georgia’s colors reflect that rich history and harken back to its fiercest rivalry.
But colors aren’t the only thing that make Georgia’s uniforms sing. The Bulldogs signature “power G” logo is iconic while still being clean and compact, allowing for fast recognition on the field and a friendly addition to fans’ T-shirts, jewelry, hats and more. First proposed by head coach Vince Dooley in the 1960s, the Georgia “G” was meant to be a sleek and forward-looking update to a time-honored program. Compared to Kentucky’s bland, block-font initials or Missouri’s involved tiger, the “power G” steamrolls the competition, like the defense it has represented these past few seasons.
Finally, Georgia is one of the few programs that has truly considered its uniforms from top to bottom, finishing the look with a set of silver pants. Coined the “silver britches,” the iconic bottoms were first introduced by head coach Wally Butts, who took over the program in 1939. They caught on through the 1950s, as fans proclaimed the pants a symbol of the team in their cheers and banners during games. While other teams have since veered from the traditional white, LSU’s yellow bottoms and Vanderbilt’s subdued gold don’t quite strike the balance between cohesive color scheme and field stand-out that Georgia’s does.
As Georgia enters the season and faces SEC rival after rival, the Bulldogs can feel rest assured that they’ve secured the win for best uniforms even before their first kickoff. Preseason predictions may fall through for this team, but a sharp sense of style never will.