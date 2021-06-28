It’s Pride Month, and as such there has been many stories in the news about gay people, transgender people and the LGBTQ community as a whole.
This is a wonderful thing, and with newfound acceptance and representation in the media and society, many people are now able to feel like it's finally okay to be their true selves publicly.
However, a big portion of the LGBTQ community is consistently underrepresented and left out. People who identify as bisexuals, in particular, face a unique social dilemma.
Bisexual erasure is a phenomenon wherein the existence of bisexual people is downplayed or even denied outright. This phenomenon is common in both heterosexual and LGBTQ communities, which makes it all the more pervasive and almost unavoidable for bi people.
If you have not heard of this, I don’t blame you. It’s not something that you hear about every day, even during Pride Month, and, well, it’s in the name.
But bi erasure isn’t just a Pride Month issue. It's something that goes on daily, and has been for years.
This is despite bisexual adults making up over half of the LGBTQ community in America, according to Gallup estimates from February 2021. You would think you’d hear more about bisexuality as its so clearly prevalent, but bi erasure and its effects are constantly felt by people who identify as bisexual.
In fact, only 19% of bisexual people report that all of the “important people” in their lives are aware of their sexuality, compared to the 75% of people identifying as gay or lesbian doing the same according to a survey from Stanford University.
In the real world outside of research studies, you can see why this might be the case.
I have been in more than a few situations where bisexuality has come up in discussion, only for the people around me to say something disparaging or even harmful.
I can recall sometime last year where someone I know decided to put that they were bisexual in their instagram bio, only for someone else I was hanging out with to say, “Why would he put that in his bio? Everyone knows guys who are bisexual are just gay but don’t want to fully commit.”
Bisexuality is not “half-way” to being gay. It’s not “half-way” straight, either.
The group of people I was sitting with laughed and agreed, and why wouldn’t they? They simply can’t understand, and were in fact wholly unwilling to put themselves in his or any bi person’s shoes.
If you are wondering about your own sexuality, maybe even struggling with it and feeling like you might identify with the bisexual label, it can be difficult to imagine ever coming out to anyone after hearing that comment.
These kinds of remarks and assumptions are commonplace in straight spaces, but that’s only the half of it. Bi erasure happens within LGBTQ spaces as well.
Bisexuality is often left out of Pride festivals, parades and all of the progress that is going on with other members of the LGBTQ community. Many don’t even feel welcome in the first place, and may get weird looks for being with a partner not of the same gender -- a perfectly normal thing for bi people to do.
Bisexual people are also largely lacking representation in television and film, and if they are represented, they are depicted in all the wrong ways: confused, lying or sex-obsessed.
As a result of all of this, bisexual people frequently experience higher or equivalent rates of depression, anxiety and mood disorders in general compared to gay or lesbian identifying people.
Bisexual people are frequently discouraged, criticized, told that they don’t even exist and that they are simply lying to themselves and everyone around them. This is an isolating feeling, which is why bi erasure is often called “bisexual invisibility” as well.
Bisexual erasure makes it all the more imperative to be accepting of everyone this Pride Month and every month. If anyone you know identifies as bisexual, please do your best to let them feel real.