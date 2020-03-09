Every year, we take time to celebrate the contributions African Americans and women have made to our society. In the U.S., we celebrate Black History Month every February, and March is reserved for Women’s History Month. International Women’s Day is also held on March 8. The idea behind these events is good. We should take time to recognize the experiences of disadvantaged groups.
But we also shouldn’t limit ourselves to doing so for one month. We need to include broader perspectives in how we study history throughout the year. Now that Black History Month is over and we are in Women’s History Month, we should make sure that we are applying the lessons from these celebrations throughout the rest of the year.
Black History Month has been a part of American life for a long time. According to the Library of Congress, Negro History Week was first celebrated in 1926, and it was expanded in 1976 to the month-long event we hold today. President Gerald Ford told the country to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Women’s History Month followed a similar path. According to Time, President Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation marking March 2-8, 1980, as the first national Women’s History Week. Gerda Lerner, a feminist leader, was quoted in the proclamation saying women’s history is “an essential, indispensable heritage from which we can draw pride, comfort, courage, and long range vision.” The celebration was later expanded into a month by a congressional proclamation in 1987.
There’s great value to these events. Designating times to recognize these groups helps highlight their often-overlooked contributions to society and the obstacles that they’ve had to overcome.
But, in some ways, it also feels like an implicit admission that we usually don’t do enough to recognize their history. After all, we wouldn’t need to make specific efforts to celebrate these groups unless we are failing to do so for most of the year.
There’s a risk that, after celebrating Black and Women’s History Months, we'll go back to a status quo where we don’t give those perspectives the attention they deserve.
Instead, we should focus on incorporating a diversity of voices into our history. If we use Black and Women’s History Months to talk about how we can provide diverse perspectives in our everyday lives, then we can address some of the underlying problems in how we learn history and see the world.
I’m very happy that Black and Women’s History Months exist, and we should take advantage of them to think about how black and female leaders have shaped our society. But recognizing those leaders and experiences for only a month isn’t enough. We need to also look at how to use these lessons to improve how we see history throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.