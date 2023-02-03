This semester, I decided to sign up for two literature classes at the University of Georgia: Honors Introduction to Creative Writing and American Literature from 1914 to the Present.
With that being said, I now have a stack of 13 unopened paperback books, looming over my desk. For some readers, being required to read these books may seem both daunting and nauseating. For English and journalism majors such as myself, those 13 books are equivocal to pure heaven.
Needless to say, I have always been an ardent reader. From a young age, I remember sitting on the edge of my rose-quilted bed with my mom. As I’d rub my fingers along the stitching, she’d read me stories of far-off Greek and Egyptian myths, mysteries of Nancy Drew and the comical plights of Amelia Bedelia.
I developed a fascination with reading as I aged. The thick paper, the aged scent, the worn-out spines, everything about throwing yourself into a book is intoxicating. Calling myself an advocate for reading physical copies would be an understatement.
Yet, being in the age of technology, there seems to be an increasing amount of readers opting for e-books or audiobooks. True, these book formats are more cost-efficient, environmentally-friendly and accessible to busy readers. However, I still find the lack of interest in physical books disheartening.
In my advocacy for physical books, I tend to shop frequently at local bookstores in Athens. Avid Bookshop, located in the heart of Five Points, seems to be a favorite store among fervent Athens readers.
Being an obvious proponent of the physical book, Avid’s mission is to remain both a “fiercely independent bookstore” and “a work in progress.” I wanted to investigate not only Avid itself but also the potential benefits of reading physical books.
“The [Avid] brick and mortar was founded by Janet Geddis in 2011, but she worked for years, probably five years before that to get it open,” said Rachel Watkins, operations and events director at Avid. “Finally, it was able to open in October of 2011. It was always a general-interest bookstore that would hold events, have book clubs [and] story hour for children.”
Avid re-located in 2015 to 1662 Lumpkin Street, right in between The Local 706 and Condor Chocolates. Indeed, this expansion has made them closer to UGA and a community always hungry to learn more.With this in mind, Avid curates book sections tailored toward its community. Watkins claims that these sections are “always evolving,” pending the current trends in reading.
Sections such as fiction, mind, body and spirit, art and literature, young adult, biography and memoir and history and current events are just some of the many genres that Avid currently offers.
“Everything on the shelves is there for a reason,” said Watkins. “We don’t always get the latest and the greatest that’s going to be on the book magazine covers, but sometimes we do. We have watched to see what sections sell really well.”
Print books seem to have a feel that most readers love. You can hold the book, turn the pages and physically feel the paper. There’s something really special about that.
Beyond aesthetics, there are many benefits to reading physical books, such as memory retention and information absorption. Readers of print books usually remember more of a book’s plot than readers of e-books do. Readers of physical books also scored higher on their immersion into the book and overall understanding in an earlier study.
Beyond this, the potential distractions from reading are eliminated with a physical book. Links, scrolling, social media and advertisements all draw away from reading e-books because they limit the reader’s focus. However, with the absence of this in a print book, readers are more likely to remember and retain what they have read. This is especially true with younger readers who are experienced with electronics.
Of course, there are arguments made for the e-book as well. E-books usually cost less than print books do. But, despite the price gap, print books allow for an entire experience — one that cannot completely be replaced when opting for e-books.
E-books may also be better for our environment but probably not to the extent that you would think.
“If you are reading books on an e-reader, you’re consuming less paper,” said Watkins. “However, devices [that] books are read on are hard to be recycled or [cannot be] at all. You [can] recycle a book.”
The print book versus e-book debate is ongoing and futile amongst devoted readers. Print books amplify the joy of reading, in their scent, their feel and most importantly, in the experiences you learn from them. As Watkins puts it, “reading books can change one person, one family, one classroom or one community. It’s a privilege to be able to put books in the hands of readers.”