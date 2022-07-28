I haven’t always been the biggest fan of creepy crawlies.
The jointed limbs, odd noises and incessant buzzing used to gross me out. I and everyone else has had an irritating experience with bugs, whether it’s a trail of ants rummaging through the pantry or spotting a roach scurrying for cover.
Worst of all, they fly – just as soon as you think you got the little critter, you remove whatever impromptu swatter that you managed to grab but off it goes – and you’ll be spending even more time trying to catch it.
While most people would consider these creatures pests rather than pets, I think insects and arachnids deserve a second chance.
My first long-time experience with an arachnid started in high school. One of my favorite teachers kept a Chilean rose tarantula named Tarry. While she regularly fed it small crickets and mealworms, she had never attempted to take it out of the cage.
That was my exact goal. I first asked if I could start taking care of Tarry and after she agreed, I began feeding her myself. Tarantulas usually eat once every seven to nine days, so it was not a huge commitment. I slowly began petting Tarry, first apprehensively with a paintbrush then with the tips of my fingers.
Finally, after watching many YouTube tutorials, I picked the eight-legged critter up and out of its cage. For the rest of the school year, I would sit at my desk playing with Tarry as if it were a lapdog, crawling across my notes as I took them.
Besides my own personal experiences, bugs can be beautiful.
Think about the metamorphosis of caterpillars. They start off hatching from nearly microscopic eggs. As they grow, they will munch larger and larger holes in leaves, which is their main food source. In a spectacular display, the caterpillar will spin a cocoon around itself and emerge as a butterfly sporting an alluring pair of wings.
Bugs are smart, too!
Some bugs camouflage themselves to protect against predators. Slender stick bugs appear just as another twig on plants to confuse lurking birds. Chilean rose tarantulas, like Tarry, are colored rosy orange and black so that they blend in with fallen leaves on the ground.
Other creatures take a different path to defend themselves. Scorpions hold their venomous pincher high over their heads. This lets predators know that if they try to mess with them, a possibly lethal injection will be in store. These mechanisms are brilliant displays of how insects and arachnids fend for themselves.
Bugs have gotten a bad reputation for these stings and bites, but I think that they deserve a break from the hate. They are delightful in their own ways and sometimes can be your best friends.