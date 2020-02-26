Last night, Democratic presidential contenders took part in yet another debate, the last one before the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday. Notably, however, there were seven candidates on the stage, one more from the previous debate held right before the Nevada caucuses. All six of the candidates from the Nevada debate returned, and entrepreneur Tom Steyer joined them after qualifying through two strong South Carolina polls. Even Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, despite not winning any delegates nor qualifying for yesterday's debate, has decided to hang around.
This all feels a little silly. We’ve had three contests already, and most of the candidates have no real shot of getting the nomination. The primary field needs to consolidate soon so that voters can unify and focus on the candidates who can win.
It’s been easy enough at this point to say that we shouldn’t make too much out of the early results. After all, Iowa and New Hampshire aren’t representative of the electorate, and the caucus rules in Iowa and Nevada are strange.
But, after the South Carolina primary, those arguments are going to start to fall a little flat. We’ll have had a contest in the Midwest, North, West and South. If you couldn’t pull off a win in any of those regions, how can you expect to win elsewhere?
To his credit, Steyer has signaled that he might drop out after the South Carolina primary, telling Fox News’s Chris Wallace that “I do for sure” have to finish in the top three. But what would finishing third really gain Steyer? If, after four contests, your best result is third place in one state, do you really have a path forward?
There’s a good chance he’ll pull off a third-place finish too — according to RealClearPolitics, he has the third-highest polling average in South Carolina at 13.3%, behind only former Vice President Joe Biden at 30.3% and Sen. Bernie Sanders at 22.3%. If he does finish in the top three, he might stick around through Super Tuesday.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar is another candidate who should deeply consider leaving the race. After a strong debate on Feb. 7 and a third-place showing in the New Hampshire primary, she received an inflow of donations, and there was some speculation that she might gain on the other centrist candidates.
But that surge has not transpired. On Feb. 11, the day of the New Hampshire primary, her RealClearPolitics national polling average was 4.4%. Now, it stands at 5.6%, only a modest increase.
By staying in the race, candidates like Steyer and Klobuchar are just distracting from the front runners. They’ll siphon off some votes, take up some media air time and receive some donations. But that’s about it. Their presence only makes the field more bloated and slows the process of unifying behind a candidate.
With the South Carolina primary looming, the candidates need to take a hard look at where they are. If they have no chance of winning the nomination, they should drop out soon for the good of the country.
