Once again, the campus of the University of Georgia is bustling with activity as students have returned for the spring semester. While the New Year with its fresh starts and renewal typically grant a feeling of optimism, the thought of facing another challenging semester likely leaves some students apprehensive. After a restful and relaxing break, the thought of assignments, deadlines and exams can easily fill one with dread rather than excitement.
While students have been concerned about grades and academic standing for as long as education has existed, it is no small secret that college — and education in general — is more competitive today than it was in the past.
For instance, in the 1960s, the average college student had a GPA of 2.5 while today’s college student has an average GPA of about 3.1. Some theorize that the steady rise in grade point averages is due to grade inflation or the fact that colleges are going “easier” on their students than they did in the past.
However, there is also another potential factor that could account for this rise in GPA and competitiveness, not only at UGA but on campuses across the country. Cheating and academic dishonesty are currently rampant at many colleges and universities, especially with the increase in technology and online learning platforms.
UGA’s Division of Academic Honesty defines academic honesty as “doing all work without plagiarism, lying, stealing, tampering, unauthorized assistance or any other form of cheating.” On their website, UGA’s “Culture of Honesty,” or the collective academic policy and procedures of UGA, is described as being, “vital to the very fabric and integrity of the university.”
“Students don’t realize that the impact of cheating not only affects them but also others in the class and the university,” Director for the Office of Academic Honesty Philip Griffeth said. “The whole purpose of an assessment is to be designed to be testing the student’s knowledge of the material. And so that’s not really doing anyone any favors because they’re not learning the material.”
Students often feel pressure from outside stressors such as plans to apply to pre-professional programs or other future goals, to cheat and artificially inflate their GPA.
However, as Senior Coordinator for the Office of Academic Honesty Courtney Cullen said in an interview, the habit formed of cheating to get ahead and succeed comes at a severe cost later on.
“Cheating can have a lot of costs, long term,” Cullen said. “Because what you’re doing when you’re cheating, you’re priming yourself to cut corners, and if you’re priming yourself to cut corners now when you have a stressful situation in your practice, why not cut corners?”
The Office of Academic Honesty has researched this correlation between academic dishonesty in college and malpractice lawsuits in fields such as business, law, and medicine. While GPA is certainly a vital component of a student’s academic and intellectual life, it does not paint the whole picture of a student as an individual.
“If your answer [to cheating] is I just need to get a degree so I can get a job, you’re not here for the right reasons,” Cullen said. “Higher education is about so much more than a piece of paper at the end of four years. It's about what you learn.”
With all the fuss about grades and stress surrounding exams, it’s important to remember that college is more than just a piece of paper. College is not about passing every exam but about understanding yourself and the things that bring you joy.
So grab a coffee and some study buddies and hit the books! Those papers, exams and projects will all be worth it come graduation.