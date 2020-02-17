The weather in Athens has been bizarre lately. It seems like it rains almost every other day, and one stretch from Feb. 6-10 featured a tornado warning, a flash flood watch and snow. Simply put, we’re in weather whiplash right now in Athens.
It would be easy to point to these events as proof of climate change. However, this may not be true. Those looking to solve environmental issues need to remain disciplined and factual in their arguments, instead of rushing to blame individual weather events on climate change so we can have a reasonable debate and learn what we need to do to solve the issue.
Could climate change have contributed to this strange weather? Maybe. After all, climate change does cause more extreme weather patterns. According to the 2014 National Climate Assessment, extreme weather events like heavy downpours and winter storms have been increasing for decades, and there’s evidence that these changes are a result of human activity.
However, we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. Just because there have been a few strange weather days doesn’t mean that climate change was the cause. As Marshall Shepherd, the director of the University of Georgia atmospheric sciences program, told The Red & Black, we should be careful before blaming individual weather events on climate change.
“Are we in a generation likely of extreme or weirder weather because of climate change? Probably so,” Shepherd said. “Can I exclusively and specifically say that this week’s wacky weather that we experienced here in Athens is caused by climate change? Probably not.”
Climate change skeptics often try to rebut larger trends using a single weather day. In one memorable 2015 incident, Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma brought a snowball onto the Senate floor to question climate change, despite 2014 being the hottest year on record at the time.
Arguments like Inhofe’s are silly. A single snow day doesn’t disprove a whole year of warmer temperatures. Environmentalists are right to be frustrated by these claims.
But that’s exactly why environmentalists themselves need to avoid falling into the same trap. Although this series of weather events is unusual, we should be cautious before attributing it to climate change. Doing so is bad science and would only lead to further misconceptions.
Climate change is an issue that we must address. However, for us to find good, reasonable solutions and work together, we need to be truthful and careful in our arguments. So, when we observe odd weather patterns like this, we should be careful not to immediately pin them on climate change.
