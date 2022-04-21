In 2007, Georgia reached the highest level of drought categorization for the first time in 100 years. Many cities were dangerously close to draining reservoirs completely, turning to steep fines or even complete termination of water services for those who did not curb their water use by 50%.
The crisis didn’t stop there. In 2016, Georgia suffered another major drought, predominantly affecting rural areas and having more of a state-wide effect than before. Wildfire smoke was spotted in metro Atlanta areas and Athens, while farmers reported major crop shortages. This was followed by multiple hurricanes, including Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017 which, combined, killed six people and destroyed numerous homes, mostly in major coastal cities like Savannah, in which certain parts were completely submerged.
The implications are clear. Research has shown that the Southeastern U.S. will face far more economic damage than other regions as climate change continues to worsen, mainly stemming from rising sea levels and deadly heat waves. These issues will only progress if we fail to act.
These droughts and hurricanes were neither the first nor the last major environmental disaster to cause major damage in the Southeastern U.S., but they did emphasize the dangers of climate change. According to a 2019 Atlanta-Journal Constitution survey, 63% of Georgia citizens want lawmakers to take more action.
However, the topic has unfortunately become incredibly politicized with many Republicans refusing to acknowledge the upcoming dangers. This is especially damaging considering the South, which is predominantly GOP-led, is at incredible risk of extensive harm from environmental disasters as climate change worsens. Gov. Brian Kemp has acknowledged the danger but responded that “government red tape” was not the answer and that regulation should be left up to local communities.
Specifically in Georgia, recent research suggests that higher temperatures have caused drier conditions, increasing droughts. This is consistent with the 2007 and 2016 droughts that affected a large portion of Northern Georgia, including Athens-Clarke County.
The study also found that flooding has spiked significantly in metro Atlanta, predominantly Fulton County, and coastal counties like Chatham. The researchers made sure to point out that there is a high level of social vulnerability in these counties because of the large population of Black residents and Hispanic residents living in Atlanta and Savannah, meaning there are considerable economic obstacles to recovering from environmental disasters.
Research shows underrepresented populations will be most affected as climate disasters progress. A recent University of Georgia study found that flooding in Athens affects low-income and minority communities more severely than other areas of the town.
Even so, senators and representatives from Republican-led Southern states are blocking key legislation while implementing far more harmful policies. Many Southern GOP members of Congress backed former President Donald Trump when he pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords in 2016. Then they blocked current President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which would be the federal government’s largest investment in clean energy in history.
The Build Back Better Act passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in November 2021, no thanks to delegations from states like Georgia, from which many representatives voted against the act. However, it stalled in the Senate, in large part due to Southern Republicans, and shows no signs of being revived.
This spells out trouble as Southern state governments continue to prioritize low taxes and low spending over policies that could have tremendous benefits for those most vulnerable to climate change.
Georgia has seen record-breaking worsening conditions in coastal regions like Savannah and Tybee with floods occurring at double the rate seen just a couple decades ago. There is not much hope that the state will reverse this harm until GOP representatives start to reach across the aisle and support climate policy that properly represents the best interests of Georgia residents.
Some of the damage caused by climate change is irreversible, but there is a lot that can be done to mitigate the worst projected losses. As the younger generation begins to make up a larger portion of the electorate, there is hope that climate change denial will falter and essential progress will be made.