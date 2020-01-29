The University of Georgia Spring Career & Internship Fair is today. For students looking for a job or internship, this can be a great way to find opportunities. However, dressing appropriately can be challenging as some students may not have the professional clothing employers may expect. Thankfully, the UGA Student Government Association's Clothing Closet initiative provides students with the clothing they need to succeed.
This is a great program that levels the playing field that, in combination with other UGA efforts, helps students gain valuable internships and experiential learning. This is a critical step in preparing students for the workforce.
The program provides students with a free “professional” outfit every academic year. These outfits can be invaluable in empowering students to stand out to employers.
Director of the Clothing Closet Sabina Ashurova said she worked on the initiative with Clothing Closet co-founder and SGA President Pro Tempore Matthew McDaniel, Director of Student Affairs Macy McKinley and Director of Communication Hallie Bauerband. Ashurova expressed her hope that the program will address socioeconomic barriers to obtaining a job.
“The goal of this initiative is to ensure that every student at this university does not have to face the added burden of spending hundreds of dollars for the right clothes to wear for an interview or a conference,” Ashurova said.
Pushing students toward experiential learning is important. Classes are informative but artificial. They’re not a substitute for real experience in the workplace. And, as the University of Iowa Pomerantz Center points out, completing internships allows students to explore careers, build skills and improve their resume, boosting their chances to find a job afterward.
The initiative fills in a gap with UGA's programs to connect students with employers. UGA's career fairs and internship coordinators help students to find jobs that match their interests and skills. Before the Clothing Closet, however, many students may not have had access to the clothing expected in those jobs and fields. Thus, the initiative improves students' chances of leaving a strong first impression and winning their dream job.
Getting work experience is among the best ways for students to learn about their fields. By reducing the barriers toward obtaining jobs or internships, SGA is helping students of all backgrounds achieve their goals.
