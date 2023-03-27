It’s easy to dismiss the Okefenokee Swamp since it’s not in our backyard. It’s just far enough out of sight, tucked away in the deep South where it can be easily kept out of mind. But this is not just a regional issue, this is not just a Georgia issue even, the protection of the Okefenokee is something people globally should be rallying behind because if they ruin the swamp — what’s next?