I’m tired. To be honest, I have had one of the hardest semesters of my life — to start it off, someone totaled my car, classes have been more challenging than I was expecting and a close family member was recently put into hospice, which is where I spent most of my spring break.
Despite these challenges, I have, for the most part, overcome them without having to beg for extensions or plead for sympathy from my professors. That’s not to shame anyone that has asked for a bit of grace during rough periods of their lives but hopefully to dispel the inevitable Facebook comments calling me a privileged, liberal crybaby. And then in the same comment section, they’ll call me a woke leftist with a powerful agenda to corrupt fellow youth.
News flash — college students like myself are not trying to ruin America — and even if we did, we would probably be too tired to do so. Not only do we all have our own personal struggles, we are also faced with a growing culture that is anti-learning, anti-respect and anti-human.
Why do students even come to college in the first place? People go to college with hopes to improve their wages and expand their career opportunities, or sometimes even to study and research personal passions. I have never heard of a student coming to college to craft higher education’s supposed “wokeness.”
What does being “woke” even mean? According to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has helped popularize the usage of the word, woke is defined as “the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.”
While attaining higher education is strongly associated with greater political participation, this relationship is likely not causative. Instead, the young people that are likely to attend college come from backgrounds that are wealthier, whiter and higher socioeconomically than the average American household. Because this group is more likely to be politically active, the correlation between attaining college education and engaging in politics stems from selection effects: College students are more likely to come from backgrounds that are already politically involved.
Besides, even if college did cause students to become more politically active, you would have to assume that engaged students would then also subscribe to the so-called “woke” ideology. Despite the prevalent belief that college “makes” people more liberal, research shows that this is not the case.
While college may mobilize women politically, universities in the past were more likely to have pushed women to the left than today’s. For men, college education helps them become more politically aware but does not make them any more likely to lean liberal or conservative.
In actuality, the right’s attack on “wokeness” comes from a place of intolerance, nothing more than a contemporary Red Scare. Instead of weaponizing the term against political rivals and Hollywood actors as Joseph R. McCarthy and the House Un-American Activities Committee did with the label “communist” during the 1940s, the term is often used against students — both young and old, especially in efforts to ban books and stymy diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
Besides these direct attempts to worsen our understanding of one another, students are currently facing an onslaught of other challenges. Across the United States, college students’ mental healthis rapidly declining, with an overall 135% increase in depression and 110% increase in anxiety from 2013 to 2021.
For the 40 million students who have taken out federal student loans, President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive debt up to $20,000 is still being challenged in court and is likely to not be ruled on for at least the next few months. Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been underfunded for the past century and, despite recommendations from a special Georgia Senate committee on how to support HBCUs, have received little attention.
None of these problems have been the priorities of the Georgia legislature. Instead, their goals have been to cut the University System of Georgia’s budget, politicize and weaken prosecutorial independence by disciplining district attorneys that do not focus on low-level offenses and ban necessary healthcare from transgender minors.
Again, college students are tired, not woke. We are tired of being overworked by pointless “busy work.” We are tired of standardized testing that does not accurately reflect our academic readiness. We are tired of spending more and more on college but receiving less for it.
Calling us all woke dehumanizes us. We transform from hardworking and passionate individuals into conniving activists with secretive political endeavors. This is incorrect. While we demand respect for ourselves and the work that we do, we do not intend to force our beliefs on others. On the contrary, most of us seek to do the exact opposite — to understand the perceptions and experiences of others so learning can be more equitable.
This is the very principle — a more inclusive academia — that modern Republicans attack, not a woke, political manifesto. When more and diverse voices are heard, we can design better solutions that work for more people. Don’t let this understanding be silenced out of fear of tolerance.