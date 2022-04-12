Let’s talk about money. We all know that money doesn’t mean happiness, but in an attempt to avoid being naive, we might as well realize that building your finance skills will lead to an invaluable sense of safety and security.
Georgia’s school system has failed us. Instead of teaching us about finances as a core part of functioning life, they have left this task on us to conquer. A few years ago, I had next to no knowledge about making money whether it came to side hustles, investing, or even basic finance tips. As COVID-19 hit, I decided to delve into this alien world, and I was pleasantly surprised to learn that being good with finances is easier than it sounds. You just have to know where to begin.
So, why not start that process as early on as possible? It’s flabbergasting how unaware many college students are about money and how to handle it. In fact, 43% of college kids don’t even know the difference between a credit and a debit card.
College students cannot start making responsible financial decisions if they aren’t informed about some key money tips. Luckily, it’s never too late to start, and young university students are at the prime age where money starts to become just that much more important.
Let’s take a look at 5 life-saving financial tips all college students ought to start implementing right now.
1. The 50-30-20 Budget Rule
Yes, there are rules with money too. No matter how large your stream of income or what industry you’re involved with, this fundamental budget equation will not fail you.
It goes like this. With every stream of income you get, whether it be with a consistent job or part-time, split the sum into 3 parts. Fifty percent of that money will go to your essential bills like rent, utilities, groceries, and gas. Thirty percent goes to leisurely expenses like eating with friends, going to the movies, shopping, and more. The remaining 20% will be put into some sort of savings or investment account, whether it be an emergency fund, a stock fund, or a regular savings account.
If you want your money to work for you, then you simply have to know where it goes. Always budget for your non-negotiable “needs”. Always budget for your “wants.” Always have a backup plan for your future. It’s that simple.
2. Never Cosign a Loan
Your best friend may come up to you one day in a panic and ask you to cosign a student loan with them so that they can make tuition payments. In good faith, you do it because you want to be helpful.
Biggest. Mistake. Ever.
Do not ever cosign a loan with anyone, even if it’s your dear mama or favorite brother. Putting your name on that loan means that you will be on the hook for any and every defaulted payment or late fee that comes up, resulting in the ultimate destruction of your own credit.
If those around you need financial help, you can offer your assistance indirectly based on your financial situation. But do not ever put your name down on a loan that isn’t 100% yours.
3. Avoid Debt at All Costs
If you don’t have the money for something, then that’s that. The worst move you can make with your financial health is going into debt, whether that be through your credit cards, car loans, or other borrowing options.
Sometimes, taking out a loan is inevitable because you just need the money for things like school tuition or a mortgage. But never live beyond your means and spend money that you don’t have.
If your budget is capped for the month, skip your weekly Saturday nights downtown. If you don’t have any more monthly money for your “wants,” hold off on any more unnecessary purchases until your new batch of income flows in.
Never live beyond your means. Never charge money on a credit card that you can’t pay back. All you're doing is setting yourself up for financial pain as you see a huge 6-figure number on your debt statement after graduating college.
Stay within your budget and don’t rack up more money charges than you can handle.
4. Don’t Touch Your Investments
One of the best things you can do to set yourself up for wealth is invest, invest, invest. Whether you invest in a total S&P 500 Index Fund- a pre-established compilation of stocks of the largest 500 U.S. companies – or carefully chosen individual stocks, time is key.
If you invest $10,000 today at the age of 20, that money will grow to $70,000 by the time you’re 60. The beauty is that you don't even need to do anything except put your money there, keep your hands off of it, and wait.
On the other hand, lots of young folks try to play with and test the market by pulling their money out at “strategic” times. That’s a no, no. If you were to wait to put that $10,000 in until you were 30, your money would grow to only $43,000 by the age of 60.
Time is key. Let your money do the growing on its own without trying to guess the ups and downs of a very volatile and uncontrollable stock market.
Who knows? If you invest smartly, you may even become a millionaire by 40.
5. Plan for Your Future With a Savings Account
This one sounds pretty basic, but you’ll be so surprised how many college students take the “live in the moment” approach.
I’m all about focusing on the present moment and enjoying life, but let’s be real, we have a good 60 years ahead of us to pay for. We need money. Don’t blow all your money away on “today” and forget about the decades of bills, spending, and essentials you’ll need for yourself in the future.
In order to plan for that, open up a basic savings account that’ll serve as a reservoir for funds that you need.
The key word here is need. That money isn’t meant to pay for the hottest new bag or a table at a bar in downtown Athens.
Having a savings account is your backup cushion for the expenses that’ll sustain you, whether it be rent, car loans, insurance, and more. Having that fallback financial option will make you feel a lot more secure as you exit college and explore your new professional identity.
Spend Smarter, Not Harder
If you follow the 3 financial tips we’ve just covered, you’ll be well on your way to financial success!
Being financially responsible isn’t “lame” or “uncool.” It’s smart. It’s strategic. It’s going to help lighten the economic burden when you exit the four walls called college.
The reality is that schools, including the University of Georgia, aren’t and probably won’t teach students basic financing, so it’s up to us to educate ourselves so that we are prepared for any financial endeavor that comes our way.
Why wait? Why put off implementing basic money habits until it’s too late?
Start spending smarter, not harder. You’ll thank yourself 30 years from now!