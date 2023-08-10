This year, I experienced living with a complete stranger for the first time. Before moving into my dorm for my freshman year, I asked myself what it means to be a good roommate and how to foster the best possible relationship. After spending an entire year with my roommate, I think I’ve cracked the code to success.
The most important part of being a good roommate and maintaining a healthy relationship is communication. I know the saying “communication is key” can be cliche, but communication is the way in which two roommates set boundaries. It allows you all to be attentive and maintain a peaceful, healthy relationship.
Talking to your roommate about their day can help build your relationship. My roommate and I asked each other about our days, how we were feeling and checked in on each other. This allowed us to know when we were feeling bad and support each other through it.
For my roommate and I, it was a priority to express any uncertainties we had about our living situations. Through communication, my roommate and I learned about each others’ habits and found common ground. We are both very studious, prefer not to have visitors during the week and talk to our families in the evenings. We also built routines — such as taking turns vacuuming each week — to keep our living situation tolerable.
We respected each other by setting boundaries. We discussed when we typically went to bed during the week and then decided when to turn the lights out. We also always asked if it was okay to have a visitor, to borrow personal belongings or to call family. Our constant conversation allowed us to start off our college dorm experience seamlessly, as we both agreed to be honest with each other.
Never assume that sharing a room means you can use your roomie’s stuff whenever you please. Don’t eat your roommate’s snacks without asking. Don’t use their towels, plates or mugs without making sure it’s fine.
Communicate, show respect, have fun, form connections and enjoy the time you spend with a roommate. I will never forget the time I spent with my amazing roommate because I gained a best friend for life through the experience. If you go about it the right way, you can too.