The federal government and the state of Georgia have failed to adequately address the COVID-19 outbreak. More than 100,000 Americans, including 1,972 Georgians, have died. President Donald Trump ignored warnings back in January and continues to downplay the danger it poses. Congress has acted neither swiftly nor effectively to alleviate the nation’s economic suffering. The Georgia Department of Public Health misleadingly reported COVID-19 data, creating the false impression that the rate of new infections was declining much more than it was. The coronavirus continues to disproportionately impact communities of color, exacerbating existing disparities in quality and access to medical care.
As governmental institutions are failing to meet the scale of the crisis, there are things individuals can do to help alleviate the suffering and avoid spreading the virus. The first is obvious: wear a mask in public if you can. According to an ABC/Ipsos poll, only 55% of Americans are wearing a mask or other type of face covering when they leave the house. Even if you’re practicing physical distancing and the place you’re going to is taking protective measures, wearing a mask will help protect others from you.
Furthermore, it’s important to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that recommend washing hands often, avoiding close contact with others and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.
Yes, it means spending less time going to restaurants, parties and gyms. While there are certainly some activities that are more suitable to physical distancing than others — drive-in movie theaters, for instance — it remains a fact that person-to-person contact risks transmission of the virus.
But beyond taking personal steps to combat the spread of the virus, there are things we can do to help ease the suffering for those whose lives have been impacted. A network of college students, including over 30 at the University of Georgia, are working with GroundBreakers to develop a nationwide map of community resources for COVID-19. This effort is admirable, especially in the wake of governmental mismanagement and inaction.
Take a look at GroundBreakers’ map or the Athens Mutual Aid Network’s list of COVID-19 relief efforts to find ways to help. Donate to or volunteer with organizations like the UGA Campus Kitchen, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund and others. Offer to run errands for your elderly and immunocompromised neighbors. Donate blood if you can. Our governing institutions have failed to protect Americans from both COVID-19 and the economic crisis it caused. We can still do what we can to limit the damage and help those in our community.
