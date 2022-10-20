Given the University of Georgia’s expansive — and hilly — campus, driving is a necessity in Athens, especially when living off campus. When I moved out of the residence halls this fall, I knew I would need to work up the courage to be able to drive regularly. I convinced myself that this would be easy, despite my history of anxiety about driving.
Despite my best efforts, when I would get behind the wheel of a car, I would struggle to breathe. My heart rate would go up, and my thoughts would start racing with all the possibilities of wrecks and accidents. Even getting my first car, an exciting event for most, filled me with dread.
Athens traffic certainly did not help. It is not uncommon to hear my peers complain about the “crazy drivers here.” Whether that is due to a lack of driving experience from incoming students or just a general facade of invincibility felt by young college students is hard to say. However, there is no doubt that Athens has a reckless driving problem.
Todd Rhoad, Vice President of Business Development at Peachtree Recovery Services, a recovery firm specializing in car crash data analysis, explains that car accidents in Athens have increased 46.1% from 2020 to 2021, and fatalities have increased 83.3% during the same time period.
“Roughly about a third of those [fatalities] are pedestrians, and considering Athens is a college town, you [have] kids wandering all over the place,” said Rhoad. “That's a problem … just looking at the pedestrian injuries that went up by 35% from 2021.”
When asked about what causes these accidents, Rhoad says pedestrians often do not use the crosswalks. Instead, they cross in between intersections or across the road. Many people — especially students — are in a hurry and feel as though they cannot wait for traffic signals to change.
However, he was careful to say we should not necessarily blame the victim. “You've got a lot more people in Athens than you had 20 years ago. So your street designs are out of date for the quantity of people you get walking around. There's just not enough signs and signals and lighting to alert the drivers… All that stuff has to be updated constantly.”
These numbers are alarming and probably do little to calm your anxiety if you struggle with similar feelings. My point here is not to worsen your nerves but rather to point out that this is not an irrational fear. There are logical reasons behind why you, like me, might fear going 70 mph in a large piece of metal weighing well over a ton. While it may seem counterintuitive to justify a fear like this, it is important to recognize that if the problem is real, so are the solutions.
In terms of individual solutions, drivers can focus on what they can do inside their own car. Before driving, it might help to take deep breaths and repeat affirmations to yourself, building confidence in your driving skills. It is also a good idea to make your car a comfortable space for yourself. Maybe add some snacks, put on some music — not too loud — and invite some friends to come along with you when you drive. However, while these solutions can help, they can also be distractions. Remember to focus and keep your attention on the road.
As for external solutions, Rhoad has some ideas. He recommends focusing on hotspots and implementing technology, such as sensors around crosswalks to send flashing lights when someone is crossing, as well as constructing more speed bumps to slow drivers down.
Rhoads clarifies that Athens is aware of the issue andis considering a program called Vision Zero, which aims to reduce fatalities and severe injuries from traffic incidents to zero, something Rhoads considers “a very lofty goal.”
Vision Zero is a program originating in Sweden that encourages a cross-disciplinary approach from local traffic planners, engineers, law enforcement, health professionals and policy makers to generate clear and cohesive solutions for managing traffic accidents, stemming directly from local research and data.
“The government's [has to] go in and make these hard decisions to slow things down — put speed bumps in there and put these technologies in there. Everybody [is] going to feel a little bit inconvenienced, but that's probably better than feeling dead.” Rhoad said that when we help keep people alive, “they can be there to cheer on the Dawgs on game day.”
Driving anxiety is a tough battle to contend with. It can feel isolating, discouraging and even slightly embarrassing when everyone else seems to have no problem with such a seemingly mundane part of life. But there are understandable reasons behind this fear, and while Athens can do a lot to help alleviate these contributing factors, you too can work on your own perspective and toward appreciating the independence that driving brings.