With the U.S. in the midst of a raging pandemic, a social justice reckoning and a political environment muddled by misinformation, it’s only natural that conspiracy theories are garnering so much attention.
At a crucial point in history when misinformation disguised as fact courses through the internet unchecked, critical thinking skills have gone out the window. As a country, we have given in to fear and propaganda. We accept lies that should be easily refutable from a logical standpoint.
Some of this shift in logical thinking can be accredited to anonymous fringe sources such as QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory disseminated by anonymous users under the pseudonym “Q.” QAnon followers believe that a group of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles are running a global sex-trafficking ring and plotting against Donald Trump. “Q” insists that a day of reckoning resulting in the arrest of this group of prominent political figures and Hollywood elites is in the near future.
The radical theories initially gained a following through internet chat rooms, but after breaking into mainstream media, algorithms propelled the conspiracy hub to new heights. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all use formulas that track user interests and show them relevant content in order to ensure user loyalty and engagement. Recognizing QAnon’s spiritual language and references to the devil, these algorithms pushed the conspiracy theory into Christian groups and other communities susceptible to this kind of rhetoric, sparking a rapid increase in followers.
The dispersion of conspiracy theories seems to coincide with increasing distrust in news outlets and mass media. According to a recent Gallup poll, 33% of U.S. adults reported that they do not trust mass media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly. This statistic is unsettling because a democracy depends on the public’s trust in a free press to assume the role of society’s watchdog.
If we don’t trust our news sources, how will we ensure that our public officials and leaders are being held accountable? How will we discuss important issues in our country if we cannot even agree upon the facts?
When confronting the controversies of today, the inability to maintain a rational perspective is only stifling progress. The split along ideological lines in this country is slowly but surely becoming an abyss, and widespread misinformation is threatening our democracy.
According to a research article by Karen Douglas, Robbie Sutton and Aleksandra Cichocka, the factors that fuel the acceptance of these conspiracy theories can be broken down into three main categories: the need for understanding and certainty, the need to feel safe and in control and the need to maintain a positive self-image.
Many people turn to conspiracy theories for a false sense of reassurance and, in the process, lose their grip on the concept of truth. Additionally, because the unfounded belief stems from a strong emotional need or desire, the believer has little to no intention of letting it go and, as a result, rational arguments are ineffective.
Recently, the detrimental consequences of pervasive and wanton disregard for truth have become more obvious. There have been multiple theories claiming that the 2020 election was undermined by rampant voter fraud, conspiracies which were largely fueled by former President Donald Trump.
The Trump administration filed over 50 lawsuits regarding this alleged voter fraud, but no substantial evidence of illegal voting activity was found. Despite the dismissal of the vast majority of court cases brought by the Trump campaign and the consistent debunking of voter fraud claims, theories of corruption and misconduct persist.
At the Trump rally in Washington on Jan. 6, these beliefs turned into violence, revealing the true dangers of conspiracies and their influence. Following his speech, Trump encouraged his mass of confederate flag-toting supporters and MAGA enthusiasts to move the rally to the U.S. Capitol and “fight like hell.”
And they did. Trump’s supporters marched down Pennsylvania Avenue, scaled the Capitol wall, beat back police officers and broke into one of the most sacred buildings to American democracy as we know it.
The conspiracy theory epidemic is infecting every corner of the U.S. and spreading like wildfire. The growing temptation to believe solely in information that meets our needs for certainty, safety and positive self-perception has threatened public discourse and our country’s democratic process to the point of violence.