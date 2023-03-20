COVID-19 lockdowns took a toll on the emotional, physical and mental wellbeing of everyone. Leaving no doubt that this toll will be felt for decades to come, the United States and the rest of the world continue to try and bounce back from the impacts of the pandemic.
But arguably, the age groups most impacted were the teens and young college students — those who started, completed or had their high school experience halted entirely by lockdowns.
Students who graduated high school between 2020 and 2022 during the height of the pandemic entered their college careers under strained conditions, still trying to recover from the two years of halted social and academic interactions due to isolating digital platforms such as Zoom.
These same students are now college freshmen or sophomores, and the dust is still settling. They find themselves impacted by a different type of “long COVID,” one that is less medical and more mental.
Katie Brick works with adolescents as a licensed professional counselor in Lilburn, Georgia and has noticed changes in her own patients along these lines.
“We all have seemingly become more reliant on technology for socialization and emotional regulation, and the past few years definitely haven't helped,” Brick said in an email to The Red & Black. “I think we are seeing people struggle more with face-to-face communication and conflict … we are becoming more detached from our internal experiences.”
People in their early 20s already struggle with social anxiety. According to research, COVID isolation created a decline in key personality traits, such as being extroverted and creative, resulting in “a decade of normative personality change.” This is quite extreme and depressing for college students who’ve only been alive for 18 to 23 years.
Young adults who spent their final teen years impacted by COVID to at least some degree can all agree that so-called "normal” social interactions rarely come with ease, impacting their ability to create lasting and meaningful relationships.
Grace Parkerson, a freshman psychology major at the University of Georgia, noticed a change in her personality following the time she spent at home.
“Me and my family spent probably three weeks straight without seeing anyone,” Parkerson said. “I’m more introverted … It very much made me more comfortable being at home, when usually, I’m super ‘I need to be with people’ all the time.”
Starting college comes with enough challenges already, and the strange nature of the COVID lockdowns made adapting to a new environment and learning to live with strangers even harder.
“I think it made it harder. Definitely,” Parkerson said. “Because usually it would come naturally. It used to just be like talking to a friend from school, but it hindered that by making me more awkward.”
In April 2021, following the peak of lockdowns, CNN reported that one in four children were found to experience increased depression symptoms, and one in five children were found to have increased anxiety levels.
In response to this budding crisis, tele-health, or online therapy, also peaked during the pandemic, as teenagers began to notice the way COVID was negatively impacting their mental health. Talkspace, an online therapy provider, reported that user number jumped 60% from March 2020 to March 2021.
Our personalities changed in the midst of lockdown, in the same sense that Parkerson noticed in her own behavior. Isolation made us more comfortable being alone to the extent that we find ourselves unable to be comfortable in the company of others again.
“I think a positive outcome is that this generation will likely be better equipped and more flexible when it comes to navigating virtual or hybrid learning and working environments,” Brick said. “However, they may struggle more with developing new social and professional connections and/or managing conflict resolution.”
As with all things, this generation is not the only one that has faced challenges, though COVID has definitely been a unique set of hurdles compared to past decades. Studies will no doubt continue to uncover the ways that the pandemic affected our social development long into the future.