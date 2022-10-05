As my friend and I walked up the hill from Bolton Dining Commons to Brumby Hall, the 88 degrees weather expended our every last breath. We then joked about the possibility of needing CPR if we were to pass out from a heatstroke.
Whether it be the blazing heat of Athens, the wild parties on Milledge Avenue or the lively nights downtown, the reality of some event occurring in which a peer will need CPR and administration of an AED is a real possibility.
CPR training should be mandatory for all incoming students at the University of Georgia in order to ensure that students are well-prepared in safety measures on and off campus. Just as the administration requires students to fulfill alcohol safety and sexual assault modules, CPR training should be an essential and non-negotiable part of student safety.
As a student studying and living on campus, not one day goes by where an ambulance or fire truck siren is not heard. The blaring horns are unavoidable. Now, the key question is this: What does CPR protocol have anything to do with the day-to-day life of a college student?
The answer is not singular. Two common situations involving sudden cardiac arrest and the necessity of CPR are alcohol poisoning and heat stroke. As many of us know, the blazing heat and bustling social scenes of Athens often give rise to these exact two scenarios.
According to the American Heart Association, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital every year. In those cases, immediate administration of proper CPR can double or even triple the victim’s chance of survival. Furthermore, the Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation states that the rate of bystander CPR was 32% and bystander AED 2%. However, survival with bystander CPR and application of the AED with shock delivered before EMS arrival was 38%.
By requiring all first-year students to undergo mandatory CPR training, we would improve the health and safety of each and every student that roams the streets of Athens.
As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important now more than ever to properly equip students with the tools necessary to ensure our utmost safety on and off campus.
UGA’s University Health Center offers the Save a Life – CPR Trainingcourse on the second Wednesday of every month for $65. A college student might not be able to afford this cost, so UGA should consider making this course free for all UGA students. This course will offer Basic Life Support certification along with instructions regarding CPR for adults, children, and infants. It further includes modules on using AEDs, assisting choke victims and stroke recognition.
Although UGA provides the training, many students are unaware of its existence due to the lack of advertisement and promotion of CPR training and its general importance.
For the students requiring a more personalizable course schedule, Athens CPR and Safety provides a wide variety of course dates and methods to members of the community. Whether it be an in-person course or a blended-learning course, this one-time class will fully equip students with the skills to perform CPR safely, apply an AED and administer a shock. The different types of class lengths and costs will vary depending on the type of course selected.
These optional local and campus-administered programs are a great start to CPR awareness, but Athens can be made an even more proactive community if such training were to be mandatory for all incoming students.
To implement student-wide CPR training, UGA should provide a hybrid model whereby students complete an information portion online as well as an in-person session during orientation. Students will already be split up into groups at orientation; therefore, the administration can assign two to three groups per classroom where trained professionals will lead them through CPR protocols.
“I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” said Sara Ali, a freshman political science major, when asked about mandatory CPR/AED training. “I think that [the hybrid method] is feasible because when we came in for orientation most of us already did our modules online… I know we could do it in a small group setting with our orientation leaders.”
UGA is known for its crazy nightlife, unfathomable summer heat and memorable social experiences. For those reasons alone, we should be able to hop along Milledge or Broad Street knowing that we can handle the unexpected. So, how do we do this? The answer lies in mandatory CPR training.
Standardizing CPR education means that students will unite as a community to improve each others’ overall health and safety. What better moral endeavor could we take on than this? After all, there is no greater feeling than knowing your fellow UGA students have your back no matter what happens.
To all UGA Students, until CPR training becomes mandatory, I challenge you to find the time in your schedule to go and get your CPR certification. Get educated. Get prepared. Be ready for what may come. You never know when your newfound medical knowledge could save a life!