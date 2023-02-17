An unimaginable pain comes with the honor of being a Syrian American. I was born into pure luck: The luck of having a roof over my head, running water and electricity and a net of safety from the worldly evils. I don’t have to budget my money for meat and bread. I get to wake up every morning knowing that I’ll live through the night.
We are born into our lives by chance. Our birthplace, nationality and right to live in dignity and security is due to a lottery, higher power, or whatever and whomever you believe in. It's what we do with that luck which truly matters. Prayers and comforting words are important, but taking action – such as making charitable donations or sponsoring refugees through Welcome Corps – is better.
The truth of what has become of my beautiful country, Syria, is a battleground and the next victim of the greatest disaster in the past century. Feb. 6 marked a daunting day when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and reached northern and western Syria. The death toll now exceeds 40,000 and is now the deadliest event in Turkish history, according to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
At 4:17 a.m., the first earthquake occurred near Gaziantep, Turkey, about 50 miles north of the Syrian border. In the following hours, at least 78 aftershocks were reported, including one reaching a 7.5 magnitude. It may be the strongest to hit Turkey since 1939 when a different earthquake of the same magnitude caused 30,000 deaths.
The Turkish and Syrian communities are mourning on an international scale. In Athens, some students in the University of Georgia’s Muslim Student Association have lost up to six family members. For Fadi Al-Halabi, the cinematographer for the Oscar-winning short film "The White Helmets," 13 people in his family died, according to a post on his Facebook page.
My aunt and grandfather in Aleppo, also known as Halab, were woken in the middle of the night around 4:30 a.m. to their apartment shaking and rattling. In fact, their entire four-story building shuddered. I grew up in this home, so naturally, I painted mental images of kettles falling from the kitchen counter that I used to perch myself on.
I spoke to them over WhatsApp a few hours after:
It was my grandfather’s 93rd birthday that day. They had no electricity, and the temperature was in the low 40 degrees. He dressed head-to-toe in his warmest clothes and a beanie on his head, ready to leave the home he raised his seven children in to seek safety in my aunt’s car in case another earthquake were to occur within the coming hours.
“Jeddo doesn’t want anything for his birthday, just for all of you to be fine.”
This, however, is not out of the ordinary. It’s in fact been their reality for the past 12 years.
The Syrian Civil War began in 2011 when Syria’s government, led by President Bashar al-Assad, faced protests and demonstrations by the Syrian people against Assad's authoritarian practices. The government responded with violence, police and military forces, and by 2012, opposition militias formed and a civil war was instigated.
The United Nations Human Rights Office estimates more than 306,000 civilians have been killed between March 2011 and March 2021.
Before the earthquake, 2 million people were already lacking adequate housing. Many of the people impacted have been displaced up to 20 times. Think about that for a moment.
Now, more than 4.1 million Syrian people already depend on humanitarian assistance to survive — that’s almost 19% of the total Syrian population. Communities in Syria are also simultaneously facing an ongoing cholera outbreak and extreme winter weather including heavy rain and snow.
Waves of irreversible destruction have left parts of Syria like Idlib, Harem, Hatay and especially Halab unrecognizable and dilapidated. Additionally, only 59% of hospitals in Syria are fully functional, according to the International Rescue Committee.
Rescue missions and organizations such as The White Helmets, Doctors Without Borders and the Molham Volunteering Teams are on the ground, pulling out children and families drowned in rubbled destruction. Some of these people were trapped and had to wait 178 hours to be rescued. A newborn baby girl, with her umbilical cord still attached, was one of those humans. Her mother, father and all four of her siblings died after the quake hit Jindayris.
On Feb. 9, three days after the earthquake, the U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control issued Syria General License 23 which authorizes all transactions related to earthquake relief for 180 days, which would otherwise be prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations.
Unfortunately, there are long-standing complications when getting aid into rebel-held areas in the north. This is why the sanctions placed by the United States on Syria must be lifted now and forever.
“While sanctions relief alone cannot reverse longstanding structural challenges and the brutal tactics of the Assad regime, it can ensure that sanctions do not inhibit the life-saving assistance needed following this disaster,” the U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control said.
But after those 180 days, what will become of Syria? It will take thousands of people to mend the destruction from the earthquake and war. Rebuilding will take years. More people will die or never find their mothers and fathers again.
The world stage needs to step up and help Syria and Turkey, including you.
I’m grateful enough to have Turkish and Syrian friends and family who have recommended trustworthy and reputable organizations that I can donate to. Those organizations are Syrian American Medical Society, Doctors Without Borders, White Helmets, Molham Volunteering Team and Karam Foundation. Here’s a full list document of other organizations.
We all have a chance to stand by those who did not receive winning tickets in life. You’re allowed to take action, even if you don’t personally know the people you’re helping. Stop scrolling through the graphic photos and videos for a moment and let your emotions register and catch up to the fact that this is still happening in real time, and will persist for months – and you have the opportunity to do something about it.