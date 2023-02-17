On Thursday, Feb. 16, Avid Bookshop hosted a Café au Libris author event with local writer Lillah Lawson at Athens-Clarke County Library. Lawson discussed her latest book, “So Long, Bobby,” a historical fiction novel set partly in Athens.

Lawson, who was born and raised in Athens, released the book, her fourth published novel, this month. The story follows three generations of women and their individual journeys through the ‘60s and ‘90s.