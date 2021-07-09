On June 30, 2021, justice failed women once again, allowing yet another slap in the face to all victims of sexual abuse. Bill Cosby, accused by dozens for sexual misconduct, abuse and assault, walked away a free man.
There is no doubt that America’s legal apparatus has revealed its cracks and flaws over the years, including its unwillingness to legitimize women’s stories of abuse, but we must not forget that America has arguably one of the strongest, fairest and most just legal systems in the world.
The overturning of Bill Cosby’s conviction is historical, unprecedented and perhaps permanently damaging to the morale of every single assault survivor out there gathering the courage to speak up. On this point, I remain firm, but I argue that, although this verdict is enraging to many, it demonstrates America’s legacy of upholding the law.
What went wrong
In 2018, Cosby was originally convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Andrea Constand in 2004. Although a plethora of Cosby’s victims contributed to his downfall, it was Constand’s experience that ultimately led to justice. As a result, Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.
Little did the public know that Bruce Castor Jr., the district attorney who initially declined to charge Cosby in 2005 for drugging and sexually assaulting Constand, would make a mistake that would render accountability for Cosby ultimately obsolete. Castor issued a release stating in no uncertain terms that his office would not press charges against Cosby.
Under the impressions of this apparent protection, Cosby proceeded to make incriminating and damaging admissions during depositions in a separate civil suit by Constand, which was settled out of court.
The district attorney that succeeded Castor Jr. reversed his decision and charged Cosby with assault, using his admission of inappropriate sexual acts from that deposition against him. After nearly three years of prison time, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that this mishap was a violation of Cosby’s due process. As a result, the state overturned his conviction on the basis of this legal technicality, giving Cosby another opportunity to live life as a free man.
A paradox reveals itself with this case. On one hand, survivors are enraged – rightfully so – at the sight of a convicted predator walking free.
On the other hand, the law was applied perfectly fairly, as a result of Castor’s irresponsible prosecutorial gaff. Given that the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania upheld the law, is the public really justified in feeling bitterness towards the legal system? Would it really have been fair for Cosby to be denied his rights solely on the basis of who he is and what he did? I argue not. June 30 demonstrated a failure on the part of Castor Jr., not America’s justice system.
The problems that persist
This recent ruling raises two issues. First, an argument can be made that Bruce Castor Jr. should not have promised non-prosecution to a man whose actions could have contributed to a guilty verdict in trial. Castor claims he did so in order to help gather undoubtable evidence – the admission of guilt by Cosby himself – for Constand’s case. However, in taking this step, Castor opened a legal loophole that allowed Cosby to elude his due accountability.
The second issue is more enduring: the discouragement of survivors of sexual assault to speak out.
June 30 embodies the struggle that thousands of women face on a regular basis. The decision tends to reinforce the message that abuse against women is of background importance in this country and nothing more. Current Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele released an official statement saying that he hopes this decisions will not “dampen the reporting of sexual assault by victims.”
Although it may take time to cope with this decision, I am hopeful that Steele’s worry will come to fruition.
The implications of June 30 reach the sphere of college life, affecting students, regardless of gender, who have experienced sexual assault in any capacity. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 13% of all college students experience rape or sexual assault through force, violence, or incapacitation. Only 20% of female victims report their experience to law enforcement.
Why don’t victims report these heinous acts? There is a widespread belief among survivors that law enforcement officers and judges do not and will not believe women’s stories, and this is unfortunately reinforced by the statistics. Out of every 1,000 offenders, 975 will walk free. For sexual assault survivors, accountability and justice are foreign and unlikely achievements. Bill Cosby is just one high-profile representation of that.
In light of this, an essential question persists: How will June 30 affect survivors’ hunger for justice in the future? There are two paths victims will be able to take. The first is one of dejection, hopelessness and demoralization, wading in the mindset that nothing good can or will come out of speaking up.
There is no doubt that many survivors will justifiably feel these emotions, especially upon experiencing blow after blow by this country’s historically male-dominated justice system. However, another, more optimistic path is awaiting, one of confidence, power, defiance, courage and piercing intent.
Who is Bill Cosby to tell survivors that their voices are worthless? Who is the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to make victims feel powerless? If we are to forge forward in the protection against sexual violence, victims must choose the path of most resistance. The journey will be one filled with obstacles, but progress never comes easy.
Women must continue to test the system in order to amend its weaknesses. The only way to do so is to fight the hard fight with our voices. Bill Cosby may not be behind bars, but his legacy will be shrouded in abuse, corruption and immorality.
Being a female college student, I will not allow the inconsistencies of America’s judicial system to deter me. I will not allow my voice to be dampened by individuals or prosecutors who do not value responsibility, liability and accountability for all. My lips will not be sealed shut by the neglect, mistakes and disregard of our nation. That being said, I leave you with this:
Dear Bill Cosby, you will not muzzle us. Dear Bill Cosby, you will not oppress us. Dear Bill Cosby, you will not escape us, hide from us or evade us. Dear Bill Cosby, you have not won. We are here, and we are here to stay.