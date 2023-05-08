After a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in February near East Palestine, Ohio, the roughly 4,700 residents have been terrified of the possible long-term health consequences. Thousands of aquatic animals were killed because of the derailment, with estimates reaching upward of 44,000, according to Axios. Residents are already showing signs of exposure to dangerous materials in urine tests, though officials are pointing to other causes besides the derailment.
Doctors don’t fully know the effects that such exposure could cause and have not been able to clear confusion among East Palestine residents. Imagine the absolute terror that has been unleashed on this community. What is the overwhelming response from officials? That there’s nothing to be afraid of since Environmental Protection Agency testing found that the air and water quality are safe, but some other experts are questioning the credibility of this data.
Even worse, train derailments are not uncommon. According to data from the Federal Railroad Administration, the United States averaged three derailments per day last year. While industry leaders want you to believe that railroad safety is pristine, some train accidents have increased in the past decade. Total derailments and mainline accidents may be at historic lows but that does not ensure safe conditions, especially when considering there are fewer trains today and minor crashes complicate these measurements.
Also, fewer trains means longer trains, which are much more dangerous. Because trains rely on antiquated braking systems from the Civil War era — which train companies including Norfolk Southern lobbied against updating — each train car brakes independently which builds up destabilizing in-train forces.
Former President Barack Obama signed a rule that would have required high-hazard flammable trains to be equipped with electronically-controlled pneumatic brake systems, which would significantly reduce the in-train forces and thus derailments. This rule change did not go far enough to include the mixed freight train that derailed near East Palestine, so it would not have prevented that derailment. However, Former President Donald Trump rolled back even these lax rules and President Joe Biden has yet to push for any other substantive action.
In fact, Biden actually sided with Norfolk Southern in an upcoming Supreme Court case, which may make it harder to sue companies for wrongdoing. A Pennsylvania law would allow plaintiffs to file suit against any business registered in the state, despite whether or not the action occurred elsewhere. If the court rules in favor of Norfolk Southern, as Biden wishes, laws protecting consumers in Pennsylvania, New York and Georgia may be overturned.
The catastrophe that occurred was completely preventable. Railroad workers have spent years fighting for a fairer contract against the profit-driven approach that puts workers’ health and consumer safety at risk, but the federal government just knee-capped these workers less than a year ago. Using an archaic law from 1926 — though less ancient than the current braking system — Congress and Biden forced an unjust and unpopular contract on four rail unions, whose employees were seeking paid sick days.
“It always seems like a freak accident,” said Bryant Barnes, co-chair of the University of Georgia’s United Campus Workers of Georgia union chapter. “The more we deregulate, the more those freak accidents become less ‘freak.’”
In 2022, human error was the leading cause of derailments. If employees were treated humanely, this would most likely decrease, as workers could take off when feeling sick and not be forced to overexert themselves.
But employees in many sectors are refused paid sick days — around 20% of workers do not have the benefit, varying widely by occupation and age. Deregulation is not isolated to the railroad industry, either. Child labor is currently being legalized across the country, with at least 10 states, mostly those with Republican legislatures, rolling back protections in the last two years (so much for those anti-trans laws masked as protections for minors.) In Gainesville, Georgia, six people died from a nitrogen leak in a chicken plant, which preyed on unregulated labor from undocumented immigrants.
The answer to these issues is simple — organize.
“First and foremost, anyone and everyone, regardless of how large or small their workplace is, should talk with their co-workers,” Barnes said. “Meet up, say ‘These are our issues — how can we improve?’”
By coming together, workers can unite against exploitative practices that throw every ethical consideration out the window in favor of the almighty dollar. If a union can be formed, workers will have protection against retaliatory firings when reporting safety violations and can negotiate fairer contracts that include paid sick leave, through a process called collective bargaining.
Both sides of the political aisle are attacking unions for the sake of profit, which highlights the power that these mega-corporations have on American society. We should not only support the railroad workers’ right to collective bargain with their employers, without fear of Congressional blowback, but the rights of all workers to fight for fair working conditions. Their safety and our own is on the line.