“I’m too fat.”
“Why do I have cellulite on my thighs?”
“I need to get rid of my lower belly fat because that girl doesn’t have any.”
Unfortunately, these phrases have become the norm for young women. Women nowadays, especially those of high school and college ages, find themselves holding this mindset and making comparisons about themselves.
Whether it’s a strong dislike for some microscopic dimple or a socially constructed obsession with hip dips, young girls and women are becoming more obsessed with a false image of the “perfect body,” one that social media has perpetuated over the last decade.
From hourglass body types and smooth bikini photos to pictures of the perfect button nose and full, often botox-injected lips, social media is pushing what some may call the “ideal body type.” Influencers like Tammy Hembrow and Negin Mirsalehi are prime examples of this.
Hembrow, a fitness guru, consistently posts photos of her extremely small waist and lingerie. Mirsalehi, a fashion and hair care entrepreneur, is never seen without luscious hair, perfect skin, and a toned figure.
Although these ladies aren’t your typical celebrity, they represent the content that females are exposed to every day. The result is an expectation that we too should look like them at all times if we are to be truly beautiful.
The excessive amount of time that students spend on social media on a daily basis and the altered content that they consume has made social media a strong vehicle for body image issues.
Research shows that many college women utilize apps like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. These apps often display body types that are unrealistic for many to obtain and viewers can find themselves making comparisons. As a result, they often develop body image issues that affect their psychological and mental health, worsening anxiety in addition to school and social stressors.
The average person spends about 145 minutes per day on social media, but that figure is shockingly higher for Gen Z women at 5 hours per day. It is easy to imagine how many models, health gurus and celebrities that women are exposed to on a daily basis and why they are causing the reconstruction of the young, female psyche.
For women at the University of Georgia and other colleges, many of us fail to realize how extensive the falsification process of social media photos is. Photoshopping and strategic posing are real and accessible tools that many online figures use to enhance images of their bodies.
Lara Bassil, a senior fashion merchandising major, emphasizes that social media, if overused, can easily create a toxic environment for people who have low self-esteem, specifically when women follow increasingly viral users.
“Social media has negatively impacted my self-image of my body because of the constant comparison,” Bassil said.
If any of you have found yourself to be a victim of the “perfection phenomenon,” you are not alone. Despite being a very confident individual, I have come across fitness models and celebrity photos that seem absolutely flawless. In the moment, my reaction has often been, “Why can’t I look like that? How are her legs so smooth?”
However, when I see a normal photo of them on the streets, unfiltered, unphotoshopped, and untouched, I get brought back to reality. “Real” photos of celebrities allow me and millions of other women to see that “body goddesses” have flaws too.
Why? Because they are human.
It takes a conscious effort to mentally counteract the body image issues that can come from social media. The sad reality is that a lot of college women don’t realize that imperfections are normal.
Although the creation of online platforms has allowed for a level of global connectedness that has never been seen before, I’m convinced that the longevity of their detrimental effects on women’s body image will be more dangerous than society realizes.
While there is little we can do to control our social media content, we need to teach young women and girls that what they see on almost all forms of social media isn’t realistic.
Whether it’s school discussions, family conversations or even national movements supported by celebrities, changing the narrative on what is deemed as “perfect” will help women of all ages finally feel more comfortable in their own skin.