Clinicians from La Clinica in LaK’ech pose for a group photo outside Aderhold Hall in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. The clinic provides free mental health services to the LatinX community in Athens, including Spanish-speaking clinicians and helping with access to other resources. Some of the clinicians are volunteering at the clinic as part of earning their masters degree in social work at the University of Georgia. (Photo/Caroline Barnes)