The holiday season is a chance to spend time with families and take a break from the stressors of the world. At least, it should be. The season is also characterized by complaints of political debates at family dinners in which oftentimes the younger liberal family members clash with their more conservative elders. Advice is breathlessly shared about how to keep the peace and discuss the topics of the day respectfully.
But, I have to wonder, is all of this necessary? If politics will ruin family time, why even bother? It might not be a bad idea to simply put politics aside for a few days.
Look, if you can talk about politics with friends and family without coming to blows, or if the advice columns work for you, then that’s great. Enjoy a thoughtful discussion. If you can’t, however, then it’s OK to avoid politics while visiting relatives you don’t often get to see.
Keeping up with and debating the news can be stressful. There’s a lot that’s happened this year, ranging from the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to the ramping up of the Democratic presidential primary.
2020 promises more of the same. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced articles of impeachment that the House of Representatives will vote on. If it passes, it will set up a messy, divisive political battle.
And, judging by how the primary is going, the Democrats don’t need any Republican help with getting into messy political battles. The leading candidates are constantly jockeying with each other to win support before voting starts in February. The latest duel features Sen. Elizabeth Warren and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg sparring over transparency. It’s understandable for the candidates to get in fights amongst themselves. Each of the candidates is trying to prove they’re the best qualified to represent the party in the general election.
But, at some point, this can all start to feel a little tiring. It seems like there’s always a new story. It’s a taxing time. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, 57% of Americans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, compared to only 36% who believe it is headed in the right direction. With the constant stream of news and fretting over what will happen to the country, it’s not hard to become enveloped in political fights. But unless you’re on a campaign or working for a political organization, stopping for a week or two won’t hurt anything. If anything, starting heated discussions with relatives will do more harm than good.
So don’t feel bad about unplugging for a little bit. The holidays come around only once a year, and you shouldn’t let politics get in the way of family bonding. After all, you’ll have plenty of time to catch up with the news once the season is over.
