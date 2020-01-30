It’s no secret that turnout for U.S. elections is low. To combat this problem, a new bill proposed in the Georgia General Assembly seeks to designate Election Day as a state holiday.
The reasoning behind this bill is understandable, but it is a misguided effort to improve turnout and would ultimately hurt those it’s supposed to help. Georgia should focus on other methods of increasing turnout.
Designating Election Day as a holiday would likely do little to increase turnout. After all, just because the government is off doesn’t mean that other businesses will close as well.
Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia, expressed doubts that making election day a holiday would do much to increase turnout.
“It might pump up turnout,” Bullock said. “However, my guess is that even if we made it a holiday, then most businesses probably would not make it a holiday. And, sure, government offices would close, and schools would be closed. … But Walmart ain’t gonna close.”
Closures might not be a good thing, either. If businesses close, hourly workers couldn’t earn a wage. And if schools close, workers with young children would need to stay home or pay for childcare.
It also wouldn’t help during runoff elections. As the 2018 Secretary of State race demonstrated, statewide elections have a real chance to go to a runoff. However, people who could benefit from making Election Day a holiday might not be able to vote in the runoff, limiting their influence on the final result.
And though Georgia has become more competitive, the state still leans Republican. Democrats have not won a statewide election since 2006, and FiveThirtyEight says Georgia is 11.8 points more Republican than the country. Though turnout is important, the state should not force people to take time off for a race whose result is not in doubt.
Thankfully, there are other policies that can increase turnout without disrupting day-to-day life. For example, all-mail elections in which everyone receives a ballot in the mail could make it easier for people to participate.
“The state mails you a ballot,” Bullock said. “You got three weeks to a month to fill it out and send it back. Yeah, that probably does increase [turnout]. Particularly, the best evidence of that was it did increase turnout in special elections.”
Currently, 22 states have all-mail voting at least in some circumstances. This does not stop citizens from voting in person if they choose, and it makes voting more convenient for less politically-engaged citizens.
Georgia could also require businesses compensate workers for time off they take to vote. Georgians can leave work for two hours to vote if the work day prevents them from going to the polls. However, employees must forfeit pay during this time. By requiring pay, the state provides incentives for citizens to leave work and vote.
Though making Election Day a holiday is an attractive idea on paper, there are many potential pitfalls. The state should focus on proven and less disruptive policies to encourage voting.
