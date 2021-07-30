On July 26, more than a month of searching concluded when Miami-Dade Police found the final victim of the Surfside condominium collapse. The official death toll is now 98.
While the search is over, families are still gripped by uncertainty and questions surrounding the collapse. The investigation will take “at least a couple of years,” according to officials at the National Institute of Standards and Technology who are conducting the inquiry.
Early reports have shown that engineers knew the building needed repairs as early as three years before the collapse. If engineers spoke out about the need for repairs, the community could have pushed the condominium’s association board to fund them before tragedy struck. While engineers may suffer career setbacks for doing so, saving human life is more important than any corporate appraisal could be.
An engineering report from October 2018 warned of “major structural damage.” Water did not drain properly, which caused significant deterioration of the structural slab. The engineer who reported this found more problems upon follow-up inspections.
In November 2020, the building manager showed a PowerPoint to the board and residents about the need for urgent repairs. Hauntingly, one slide read, “WHY WE HAVE TO DO ALL THIS NOW,” in bold letters.
The board finally approved a $15 million assessment this past April to begin tackling the repairs. Tragically, the repairs were to begin a week after the deadly collapse.
Engineers have failed to speak up before disasters for decades. In the past, these experts have fallen short in maintaining safety protocols and keeping an open line of communication with their engineers, leading to deadly accidents.
What we can learn from the past
Thirty-five years ago, the space shuttle Challenger exploded 73 seconds into its maiden voyage. All seven crew members died, including Christa McAuliffe, who was set to become the first teacher in space. The New Hampshire educator would have taught children lessons broadcast to schools from the space shuttle.
Investigations into the Challenger revealed that the disaster was entirely avoidable.
John Brocato is a lecturer for the University of Georgia’s School of Chemical, Materials and Biomedical Engineering. He specializes in engineering ethics and the space shuttle Challenger disaster.
“From a technical perspective, it was very preventable,” Brocato said. “It boiled down to a set of O-rings that did not seal the way that they were supposed to.”
Similarly to the Surfside condo collapse, NASA had been warned about leaks from the faulty O-rings. Several months before the flight, an analyst for NASA wrote in an internal memorandum that the “launch would certainly be catastrophic.” Engineers at Morton-Thiokol, who produced the solid rocket boosters using the O-rings, fought to stop the launch.
At first, the managers at Thiokol backed the engineers, officially recommending the launch be postponed. However, NASA wished to establish space shuttles as a regular and reliable form of space transportation, and a delay could have jeopardized that. Following pushback from NASA officials, the managers gave in and overruled the engineers, submitting their own launch approval.
Thiokol engineer Allan J. McDonald blew the whistle on NASA after the launch. Testifying before Congress, McDonald explained that NASA had put pressure on Thiokol to clear the launch, despite the engineers’ disapproval. Thiokol executives were not happy with McDonald’s’ transparency and proceeded to demote him. After Congress threatened to forbid Thiokol from getting future government contracts, the company was forced to reverse their decision and put McDonald in charge of the program to redesign the failed rocket boosters.
NASA would not attempt to launch another space shuttle for nearly three years. During that period, NASA implemented many changes. While some were technical, most focused on repairing communications pathways, management culture and safety organization.
Unfortunately, 17 years later, disaster struck again as the space shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry, killing all seven crew members on board.
“When Columbia occurred in 2003, the investigation revealed that, while the design flaw was not a perfect match with the Challenger, there were a lot of other similarities,” Brocato said. “Most of that had to do with corporate culture at NASA, and what is called the ‘normalization of deviance': When things are operating in a way they should not be, but because nothing terrible happens, they are accepted or normalized.”
What can be done going forward?
The approach should be multifaceted. On a public policy front, colleges of engineering must make teaching ethics and communication a priority. Rather than just highlighting ethics as important, engineering students, in Brocato’s words, “must actually study scenarios and analyze case studies where these kinds of things have occurred.”
These courses should be required for all types of engineers. No matter the field, engineers will face similar ethical dilemmas. While civil engineers’ failures may result in appalling visuals, computer engineering must protect users’ data and warn of breaches. Biochemical engineers must speak up when products have been contaminated or could cause serious side effects.
Even though engineers may face corporate backlash for whistleblowing, that is part of the responsibility of being an engineer. Despite putting promotions and their salary at risk, engineers must convey the truth of their designs as clearly and honestly as possible. In the most literal sense, human life is at stake.
Finally, some advice from Roger Boisjoly, another key whistleblower against NASA after the Challenger disaster: "Always tell your customer what they need to know, not what you think they want to hear."