In the 2020 presidential election, nearly half of voters in Clarke County voted via absentee ballots, according to the U.S. Elections Project. This includes ballots cast through in-person early voting, sent via mail or left in drop boxes across the county.
After the election, the Republican-led state legislature enacted S.B. 202 in early 2021, reducing the county’s six drop boxes to one. Furthermore, in early December 2021, state Sen. Butch Miller, the president pro tempore in the Georgia Senate and candidate for lieutenant governor, introduced a bill that would eliminate ballot drop boxes entirely for the state of Georgia.
Miller claims that this bill would safeguard elections, calling these drop boxes a “weak link” in election integrity and echoing sentiments of false election fraud claims that have permeated the Republican Party over the past year. Many Democrats regard this decision as a political tactic, given that the majority of drop box usage in 2020 occurred in heavily Democratic areas.
However, the concern over whether voters are properly represented at the polls should be nonpartisan. While Republicans have always supported extensive voter restrictions, the unexpected Democratic victory in 2020 spurred blatant attempts at curbing voter engagement, specifically targeting traditionally Democratic voters. In Georgia, Biden won absentee ballots with a 30% margin, while Trump won in-person election day votes with a 23% margin.
Republicans have recognized this discrepancy and questioned the legitimacy of mail-in voting methods, despite no evidence of widespread fraud through mail-in voting or other types of voting.
Miller cosponsored the previously mentioned S.B. 202, which infamously outlawed passing out food and water to voters waiting in line within 150 feet of the polls, supposedly to prevent political organizations from coercing voters. It is important to note however, the bill prevents “any person” from distributing food and water, not just political organizations, deterring those who may not be prepared to wait in line for multiple hours.
The bill also reduced the amount of days voters can request mail-in ballots to 11 weeks, less than half of the previously permitted 180 days. Counties were limited to one absentee ballot box per 100,000 residents, and the boxes are now only accessible during voting hours, rather than 24/7, as was previously acceptable.
These provisions eliminated three-fourths of ballot drop boxes in four of the most populous counties in Georgia: Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett. The bill also introduced stricter ID requirements at the polls, impacting the 272,000 registered voters in Georgia who do not have state-issued ID on file, the majority of whom are Black and live in Democratic-leaning counties, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Georgia is in ongoing litigation with the U.S. Justice Department, which sued the state in June based on the assertion that S.B. 202 furthers voter suppression on the basis of race.
The ballot drop boxes only became part of Georgia law in 2020, due to concerns about the pandemic, during which voter turnout reached a record high. Absentee ballots offer a far more convenient voting method for those that lack reliable transportation or are hindered by other responsibilities on election day, such as a job or childcare. Many people simply cannot afford to wait hours in line.
As false claims of election fraud mount, Republicans continue to attack voting rights to further their own agenda. Desperate to hold onto power in the South, they understand that by targeting non-white and low-income voters, they increase their chances at victory. However, these efforts, including the recently introduced bill aiming to ban absentee ballot drop boxes, will only serve to marginalize those most vulnerable to voter suppression and diminish the progress made in 2020 that resulted in record turnout.
The number of voters in Clarke County who voted via mail-in ballot will likely drop dramatically as voting methods are taken away. The future of the pandemic is uncertain, and many of our fellow community members will be understandably hesitant to vote in person in the upcoming 2022 elections.
This should be a concern for everyone, regardless of party affiliation. It is imperative to recognize the measures being put into place that seek to suppress representation and voice our opposition.