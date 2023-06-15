As the summer takes off and the June heat intensifies, my personal goal of getting that “summer bronze glow” becomes attainable. Many college students work to find the perfect tanning oil but often turn a blind eye to sunscreen. We may apply sunscreen when we first get to the pool or beach, but we don’t always think to reapply it. We think “Once is enough, right?” or “I won’t tan if I keep applying sunscreen,” to justify not reapplying sunscreen.
Sunburn is an inflammatory response caused by excessive exposure to UV radiation from sunlight or use of indoor tanning beds. It may cause redness, warmth, tenderness or swelling. Recent data collected shows that sunburn is most commonly related to engaging in physical activity or spending time near the water. Ove. sunburns are annually reported to have required an emergency room visit.
Experiencing sunburns at young ages can be a strong predictor of skin cancer later in life. Why? Sunburn is damage to the skin and prompts the body to respond by repairing the cells. According to Cancer Research UK, a person's risk of melanoma can triple if they experience a sunburn just once every two years compared to someone who has never been burnt.
So how does the prevalence of sunscreen use and sunburn affect college students in the United States? College students don’t make a habit to apply sunscreen when doing activities under intense sun exposure. One study surveyed 400 college students aged 18 and older at a public state university in the northeastern U.S. to understand the behaviors that lead to sunburn. The results concluded that 55% of the students sampled reported one or more sunburns in the past 12 months.
The most important finding of this study was that the main form of sun protection was wearing a shirt. The concern is that sunscreen application does not seem to be a habit or part of a routine for college students, even when they plan to have prolonged sun exposure.
One way that The University of Georgia can help change the culture of sunscreen is by supplying mini sunscreen bottles to students at orientation along with all the other goodies already provided. Additionally, UGA can also supply mini sunscreen bottles at home football games to promote healthy sun protection habits among all students.
Students love sunbathing, playing soccer, relaxing outside of Myers Quad, and the captivating — but hot — Saturday football gamedays, but how many think to apply sunscreen before we partake in those activities? So, the question remains: how do we stay safe and healthy when enjoying this part of college? The answer is sunscreen, all day, every day. Apply. Reapply. And then apply some more. So before we dawgs hit the beaches and pools this summer, rub on some of that banana boat sunscreen and sit back, relax and enjoy the summer breeze.