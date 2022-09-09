This November, University of Georgia students will watch one of the largest sporting events in the world, the FIFA World Cup. Five billion sets of eyes will tune in to the host city Qatar, which will set the record for the most viewed tournament in the history of the game, according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
While the rest of the world celebrates this historic moment, Qatari migrant workers will continue suffering behind the scenes.
The 2022 World Cup will bring Qatar tourism and revenue, but at what cost?
The stadium hosting the event is being built on the backs of migrant workers who are forced to work in conditions that are in clear violation of human rights. They work long hours, often without wages, while their struggle goes unheard.
Since Qatar benefits from their labor, the government is, therefore, responsible for ensuring livable wages and safe working conditions for workers. Qatar has had issues with sidelining migrant worker rights in the past, according to Human Rights Watch.
Qatar has a sponsorship system that allows workers from other countries to come in search of jobs, but the system has been heavily criticized for its many flaws. When the system was first implemented, the migrant workers did not have many rights and were often at the sole mercy of their employers. Recently, the country has been forced to amend the system. Workers may now switch professions and visit their home countries during their vacation time.
While the system has definitely improved, it is once again being scrutinized by human rights activists in light of the 2022 World Cup. According to the Guardian, over 6,500 migrant workers have died since Qatar has been awarded the hosting of the tournament. The rights given to the workers seem to only be on paper but a mere fantasy in practice. The Qatari government is turning a blind eye to workers’ abuse because of the benefits from hosting the World Cup. Conversely, FIFA holds blame as the governing body of the event, having not actively condemned the abuse.
While this doesn’t directly affect the Athens community, many of us will watch the event. For those that love soccer, I urge you to question whether the integrity of the sport is being compromised by these injustices. We would not stand for transgressions within our community, so why should we stand for it anywhere else? Qatar should not be allowed to ignore human rights in the name of profit.
“It makes me not want to watch the event because I don’t want to endorse something built on the suffering of others,” said Rohan Pise, a sophomore at UGA and a fan of Argentina. He carries the sentiment carried by many other fans. They do not wish to see a sport that they love lose its credibility.
This sentiment is carried by players on the field as well. Phillip Lahm, a prominent German soccer player, expressed that human rights is the most important factor for host-city selection. While he is not a part of the delegation to the World Cup from Germany, he will still be boycotting the event and not attend even as a fan.
As a community, Athens has a voice. We should use it to support Qatari migrant workers. I ask those who love the sport to take an active stand against this exploitation. Educate those around you. Sign petitions calling for FIFA to take action. The voice we have as a community can serve to make real change, even from across the world.