With bid day finishing up and Greek life now in full swing, many freshmen who did not participate in recruitment, or rush, have begun to question their decision not to join a fraternity or sorority.
Students who didn’t rush have fixated on their ability to meet new people and establish genuine connections in other ways besides the traditional Greek life route — however, for many, this challenge is daunting in and of itself.
The freshman experience is usually an encounter of anxiety already, and the inability to connect with others makes for a more challenging experience when beginning a new chapter of life.
“Rushing is the best way to meet new people just because of the sheer scale of people doing it,” freshman Luke Wilson, who chose not to participate in fraternity recruitment said. According to Wilson, choosing not to rush can be a strain in forming connections.
Wilson chose not to participate because he did not want to have another college expense to have to pay for in addition to everything else.
Wilson also said he has “ taken the mindset that any opportunity can be used to make friends — from the dorms to dining halls to class.” There are several opportunities to meet new people besides rushing, according to Wilson.
Freshman Hana Gregory, who participated in rush, took a different stance and said she does believe rushing has given her “the best chance at making new friends.” “Clubs and organizations that people can get involved in” can create amazing friendships as well, Gregory said.
Gregory said that even though most of her good friends have come out of rush, she also met many new individuals in her classes and around campus just from being out and about.
Two very different perspectives on rushing with very similar outtakes on the experience provide insight into the capability of making friends in college: despite whether you choose to rush or not, making friends in college requires you to step out of your comfort zone.
Putting yourself out there, being vocal and trying new things are essential parts of the college experience. Meeting people that you will form life-long relationships with requires getting out of your comfort zone, just as those rushing have done.
Kacey DePasquale, a Gamma Chi during this year’s recruitment process, indicated in an email that she “[is] not sure Greek life is the best way to meet new people” just because she “has not experienced everything UGA has to offer.”
This is not to say that Greek life is not an effective way to meet new people and form meaningful relationships with peers, but instead to say that there are other groups and programs out there to get involved with besides the customary Greek life route.
For those not rushing, look to join a new club, chat with someone you haven’t before or explore an interest you usually wouldn’t because there is so much more to the University of Georgia than just Greek life.