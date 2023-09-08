Descending the staircase to the lower level of the University of Georgia Tate Student Center, I could sense both the air of excitement and nervousness. Women dressed in colorful and flouncy fabrics lined the bottom of the stairwell, all chattering about what lay behind the closed doors of the reception hall. I was about to join them, as we all anticipated the beginning of Alpha Xi Delta Recruitment. As the clock struck 8 p.m. on Aug. 21, we were all escorted into the hall to begin the week-long process.
Last year, I participated in the usual Panhellenic Recruitment as a first year. For a variety of circumstances, rush did not play out in my favor. I ended up dropping out of the process during the house tours round. However, as the year drew on and I began to establish friendships with women both in and outside of Greek life, I began to think that I was missing something.
Before my collegiate years, I was heavily involved in dance. Ballet, pointe, jazz, lyrical, hip-hop, you name it! I dabbled in just about every style you can think of. During high school, I was offered a spot on my dance studio’s competition team. In the spring months, we would complete a variety of different dances at dance competitions around the east coast. Think ‘Dance Moms,’ albeit much less yelling, drama, and pettiness.
The group of girls I surrounded myself with, at the time, were some of my closest confidants. Though I’d developed a variety of friendships over the course of the year, I felt like I was missing the community that I had while dancing. Therefore, when a friend of mine from another Panhellenic sorority on campus told me there were rumors of a new house, I jumped at the opportunity to join.
“Alpha Xi Delta was previously on UGA’s campus from 1960-1974 and closed due to a decline in membership,” said Madalyn Raymond, an educational leadership consultant for Alpha Xi Delta Headquarters, in an email to The Red & Black. “Membership decline was a national trend among fraternities and sororities during this time.”
A majority of the people have questions about Alpha Xi’s recruitment process. Indeed, it’s been mostly kept under wraps until Bid Day, of course. I decided the best way to answer all of these questions was to outline my own personal experience going through Alpha Xi Delta’s establishment recruitment as a Potential New Member. Like normal recruitment, Alpha Xi’s process was separated into a variety of rounds, from Aug. 21 to Aug. 31., spanning about a week and a half.
Round One: Meet & Greet
Aug. 21 marked the beginning of Alpha Xi Delta Recruitment, one day after the usual Panhellenic Recruitment’s Bid Day. The Meet & Greet round, technically, lasted two days. Those who could not attend Monday’s session were given the opportunity to attend a repeat session on Tuesday.
Prior to the beginning of the event, I dedicated the latter half of my afternoon to getting ready. This entailed steaming my dress using the two-dollar steamer I bought from Dollar General, redoing the twin-tails in my hair at least three times and spending an hour applying makeup. Though this form of sorority rush wasn’t necessarily considered “formal,” I still felt some pressure to look my absolute best. I settled on a ‘Tropical Barbie’ inspired look, sporting a pink dress adorned with orange palm fronds.
After settling into my table and meeting some of the girls I was rushing with, the presentation began. Educational Leadership Consultants Madalyn Raymond and Olivia Riddle showcased a brief introduction to the Alpha Xi Delta Fraternity, its philanthropy, core values and more. To be quite honest, I was a bit overwhelmed with the amount of information but was more excited for the coming days.
Round Two: Philanthropy
Similar to normal recruitment, Alpha Xi had Philanthropy as their second round. Similar to round one, Philanthropy took place on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. For a brief rundown, Alpha Xi’s philanthropy is the Kindly Hearts Initiative. This foundation supports children and teens experiencing foster care or homelessness. Like other Panhellenic sororities, Alpha Xi’s philanthropic pursuits benefit a smaller, more specific group of organizations: Foster Club and StandUp for Kids.
“Alpha Xi Delta knows how involved sorority women are at the University of Georgia and will join in that tradition,” said Raymond. “Our new chapter will actively support the fraternal community’s volunteer and philanthropic efforts, promote campus involvement and make the UGA community proud. We want to be a true partner and be part of continuing to create a strong Panhellenic sisterhood.”
Mind you, I was fed all of this information over lemonade and hors d'oeuvres, making the experience that much more enjoyable. The best part? Alpha Xi Delta’s philanthropy is something I could truly see myself get behind in the near future. I’ve always had a passion for event planning and organization; getting to help out children while doing something I love sounded like pure heaven to me. I’d love the opportunity to pursue this passion more in the future, if I choose to apply for the Executive Board in the winter months.
Round Three: Add A Chapter
Add A Chapter was easily my favorite round of rush. Similar to rounds one and two, it followed a similar presentation style. However, round three focused more on the benefits that establishing members would get from joining a new sorority. For example, establishing members of Alpha Xi Delta will get to apply for positions on the Executive Board as early as November. This means that younger girls will have the opportunity to apply for positions usually reserved for upperclassmen.
In addition, “new members can expect to attend events to get to know one another, bond and establish a strong foundation for Alpha Xi Delta at UGA,” said Raymond. “We’ll have events similar to other Panhellenic sororities like formals, sisterhood retreats, twin reveals (our twist on big and littles for a new chapter), and much more.”
As mentioned, I’m particularly excited about the chapter leadership opportunities. When I join a club or organization, I’ve always had a knack for jumping in head-first. Alpha Xi Delta is no different; I want to make my chapter as incredible and fruitful for its members as it can be. For me, the best way to accomplish that is through leadership.
Round Four: Personal Interview Sessions
Round four was fairly straight forward. Between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29, Alpha Xi Delta hosted 20-minute interviews for each PNM. Unlike the previous rounds, this was the first round that was considered mandatory in order to receive a bid. Attire for this event was business casual. With that in mind, I adorned an adorable, flowing maxi dress to keep with current fashion trends.
Since I only have one class on Mondays, I scheduled my interview for Aug. 28, which gave me the entire day to prepare.
Round Five: Preference
As mentioned, I dropped out of Formal Recruitment during the House Tours round. With this in mind, I never made it to Preference. All four prior rounds allowed all PNMs to attend; Preference was the first round to make cuts. As you can imagine, I was beyond relieved when I received an invitation in my inbox!
Regardless, I was honestly quite nervous going into this round, as I had no idea what to expect. I only knew the UGA tradition of wearing black to Preference, so I did just that. I donned my great-grandmother’s set of pearls, passed down in my family for generations. I paired these with the perfect little black dress and a curly bun on top of my head. In my eyes, even Audrey Hepburn would have been pleased!
Preference took place at an event venue at 255 Milledge Avenue. For reference, this venue is a popular location for weddings and other sorority functions from around campus. It was honestly the perfect selection to host a cocktail hour for PNMs and actives alike. Similar to regular recruitment, we were lined up in order outside the house and briskly ushered inside as the actives sang sorority songs and chants.
Bid Day 2023: ‘In My Alpha Xi Era’
Receiving the email with my bid from Alpha Xi Delta filled my heart with both warmth and excitement. After a year of searching for my forever home, I had finally found it! At 4:00 p.m. on Aug. 31, my fellow sisters and I gathered in the Tate Reception Hall wearing all white (another UGA tradition for PNMs.) We all happily opened our bids together and hopped on a series of buses to take us to Bid Day.
Arriving once again at 255 Milledge Avenue, we were greeted with Alpha Xi Delta women from various other chapters around the state of Georgia. They cheered, banged on our buses and welcomed my pledge class to this new “era” of our lives.
Taylor Swift would’ve been so proud of the Bid Day theme; I might be a little biased, but this was one of the most creative on Milledge this year. Outside, decorations laid on the yard such as a rainbow-colored balloon arch and banners referencing Taylor Swift lyrics. My personal favorite was a play on words from Taylor Swift’s song “Me!” which read: “Promise that you’ll never find another like Xi.” The balloons perfectly framed the large marquee letters out on the front lawn reading “Alpha Xi Delta.”
As we walked toward the back of the house, my sisters and I were greeted with crisp, white tents, more photo backdrops and tables with individual place settings. We were treated to a fabulous feast that evening, complete with garlicky mashed potatoes, homemade macaroni and cheese and perfectly seasoned chicken. After not eating all day, dinner hit the spot.
What Comes Next?
All of the Bid Day festivities ended around 9 p.m. that evening, and my sisters and I were soon bused back to Tate filled with the promise of entering a brand new era of our lives. Needless to say, I’m beyond grateful and excited for this new chapter. Most of the women in my family have been involved with Greek life; I can’t wait to add to our family list.
“We’ve already attended our first game day together and look forward to making many memories together this semester,” said Raymond. “Members will complete a new member period and the chapter will be formally installed in spring 2024.”
I’m eagerly waiting to see where this next chapter in my life takes me. More importantly, I’m beyond grateful that I got to run home to my new family. When I’m a senior looking back on this time, I cannot wait to see how far both my chapter and I have grown.