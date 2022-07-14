Everyone is talking about it: gas prices. They’re crazy, I know. Gas is way too expensive, especially for ordinary people who often need cars more than those who can afford to drive them in this economy.
That’s not what I’m here to talk about.
Instead, let’s focus on how the government, specifically the Georgia state government, can be doing more for the people of Georgia to alleviate costs this summer, a time many people — including but not limited to students and faculty of universities — use to travel and see family, a luxury not always afforded, now made unaffordable by gas companies.
You might be thinking to yourself that gas prices in Georgia are typically much lower than many states and still are, and you would be correct. However, with averages being around $4.30 a regular gallon at the time of publication, the normal buffer we have from California, where gas is always notoriously high in cost and coincidentally was around $4.30 a gallon one year ago today, isn’t very helpful.
Gas prices are also going down, very slowly. In Georgia, this is partly thanks to Governor Brian Kemp, who suspended the state gas tax in March and has now extended the expiry date to Aug. 13.
The state gas tax is 29.1 cents a gallon, and suspending this to help Georgians has been a small but helpful move. If you have a 15-gallon tank, 30 cents a gallon of savings really adds up — to $4.50 in fact, around the price of a gallon of gas.
The suspension of the gas tax also eats into the state budget, and infrastructure funds are sure to suffer. The long-term implications might end up costing people more due to a bigger scope of issues that stem from the loss of the gas tax, such as road closures, future tax increases and a poorly-managed road system.
While the suspension of the state gas tax is nice, after all, every little bit counts, and I’m certainly not complaining about any help we can get, there is more that can be done on a broader, larger scale that can both prevent a gas crisis of this scale from happening again and allow more breathing room for the individual.
The government of the United States is notoriously slow and fruitless, so politicians doing more in the short term is out the window. However, what can be done next time, and there will be a next time, when something like this happens?
While many people suggest that the government release more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve or even incentivize further domestic oil production, both of these solutions are temporary.
The SPR will run out in a little less than two years if kept at the current rate of releasing 1 million barrels per day and expanding domestic oil production not only uses up the remaining fossil fuels in the United States, which are projected to only last another 84 years at current rates, but also damages the environment, and the long term consequences are extreme.
Instead, the government, specifically the state government, can incentivize electric vehicle usage in a few ways.
There is the classic tax break for driving an electric vehicle, which would be a state plan and would directly benefit individuals’ wallets, possibly much more so than fossil fuel-related solutions to the gas price issue. Georgia actually discontinued its tax credit program for “clean vehicles” in 2015. Bringing this back could see a much larger share of electric vehicles on the road in Georgia, which is actually behind the national average of 2.5%, sitting at around 2.3% as of 2021.
Safe, cleaner and more efficient nuclear power is within reach and would allow for electric vehicles to flourish whereas continuing to rely on gas-powered vehicles will inevitably result in another gas crisis just like this one.
Electricity production could be all domestic and would prevent oil shortages by eliminating reliance on other countries entirely. There are even greener safety nets if something goes wrong with nuclear power, such as solar, hydro or wind power, all areas that are only increasing in efficiency as time goes on.
Georgia can incentivize these types of power production as well. This could happen both by providing business incentives and state funding and by providing tax breaks for individuals switching to greener power production.
These are very real solutions at the tips of our fingers, and this most recent gas crisis should remind everyone of them.