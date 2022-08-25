The Georgia Guidestones were a monument you may not have heard of just outside of a small town called Elberton.
Known as “America’s Stonehenge,” the granite structure consisted of six granite slabs and was greater than 19 feet tall. At first glance, the granite structure resembled an ancient site, but a second, closer look would reveal that it was much newer, having been constructed in 1980.
Seemingly innocuous and in the middle of nowhere, the monument had some etched-in writing spanning each slab. The words were simple instructions translated across multiple languages, guiding words – hence the name – for people who may have survived an apocalyptic event and needed some direction for rebuilding.
Maybe 20,000 people a year would visit, half as many people that attend the University of Georgia on any given day.
On July 6, 2022, the monument was bombed and later demolished due to “safety reasons” according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The history
Why would a quaint, innocent-seeming, not even particularly nice-to-look-at monument in the middle of nowhere be the target of an explosive device?
It’s simple, the Georgia Guidestones were a victim of circumstance and politics.
The history of the Guidestones have humble beginnings. They were ordered to be built in 1979 by a man who went by the pseudonym Robert C. Christian. He purchased some land in Elbert county with the purpose of commissioning a structure on it that could “withstand catastrophic events” and provide wisdom to those who were lucky, or unlucky enough to survive such events. The pseudonym was chosen to symbolize the man’s religious beliefs in a not very covert way.
After some time, the secretiveness of the man who was behind the monument and the relative vagueness of the engravings began to give rise to conspiracies about a hidden, malevolent purpose beyond the innocuous surface of the monument.
About a month before the bombing, on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, John Oliver covered the Guidestones in a segment entitled “Rocks.” He explained that people, mostly those who are right-leaning, had come to believe the Guidestones were “satanic” and should therefore be demolished. Kandiss Taylor, a former Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate, pledged that she would blow them up the first chance she got if elected.
Oliver also hints at the possibility of the identity of Robert C. Christian. The evidence seems to point to a man named Dr. Herbert Kersten, who had a history of racism, which may make the purpose of the Guidestones more malicious than once believed. If true, this would justify the questioning surrounding the true purpose of the Guidestones – albeit for completely unrelated reasons that conspirators had alleged.
After the bombing
Although the people advocating for the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones eventually got their wish, it was a yet-to-be-identified individual with still unknown motives who ended up performing the attack on the monument.
While it’s a bit difficult to make heads or tails of both the Guidestones themselves and the firestorm (literally and figuratively) they found themselves in, once you explore the concept of such a monument in and of itself, one thing is clear: they were kind of cool.
Although I never got the chance to see the Guidestones myself, a bewildering structure with no clear purpose as a concept represents something to me that has been lost in recent years: art for the sake of art.
I think that Robert C. Christian, if he was not Dr. Kersten, probably knew that the Guidestones would not be used in some sort of insane post-apocalyptic scenario to rebuild society. You have to wonder how he even figured that would help: would the survivors of a nuclear attack or a supernatural weather event also simultaneously have their minds completely wiped by aliens at the same time and lose the concept of society entirely? It just makes no sense. Instead, I prefer to think that he was just some wealthy egomaniac who wanted to build a structure that would outlast himself, giving him a sort of symbolic immortality.
Perhaps humorously, the monument was damaged fairly easily and seemingly by one person, so it’s not as if they would have survived such an event intact anyway.
There’s nothing I appreciate more than a random, borderline insane act of art. Nevertheless, to hear about a cool monument like this not only having a racist past but also its further politicization and subsequent destruction – for the wrong reasons – made me upset. Why can’t we have random statues in the middle of nowhere with no hidden, possibly racist purpose that aren’t subject to vast political conjecture?
During his show, Oliver even says, “If there’s one thing that should bring our country together, it should be a good, mysterious roadside attraction.”
I rather agree.
Why don’t we have a ton of random statues all over the place? You may argue that having a bunch of these roadside attractions would devalue the eccentricity of said random statues, and you would be right. I don’t want to advocate for literally putting giant marble slabs in the middle of towns in the middle of nowhere, but rather to encourage artists to create art for the sake of being art.
Currently, there is little hope that the Georgia Guidestones will be rebuilt, and due to their alleged history, this might be a good thing. However, I hope no budding artists or theoretical sponsors of such art are discouraged by what has become of the Guidestones.
And if you need a sign to do your thing, here it is: go for it, especially if you’re thinking about doing it in Georgia. There is always room for a little more weird here anyways.