Our nation’s schools are facing a mental health crisis. Nearly 80% of children and adolescents who should receive mental health care do not receive treatment. Anxiety and depression continue to grow on college campuses, and the number of students dealing with mental health issues rises every year. Oregon and Utah have recognized the detrimental effect of poor mental health on students and have passed laws allowing students to take mental health sick days. Excused mental health days could be a vital step in alleviating the mental health epidemic.
Ill mental health has disastrous effects on students. Students who withdraw from universities during their first year often struggle with poor mental health and high life stress. Mental health can affect a student’s concentration, energy level and performance. With the rise of mental health problems, it’s imperative school systems implement countermeasures to assist students who are struggling.
The laws passed by Orgeon and Utah stand as role models for what other states need to be doing in regards to addressing the mental health issue in schools. The law encourages students to take care of their mental health, and it helps many students quietly facing mental health challenges. While the law doesn’t impact college students, it can positively impact the students going to college later, according to a Newsweek article. It will allow for greater mental health awareness, and students will go into college less burnt out. This legislation is a step forward to overcoming the mental health stigma and giving students the resources needed to take care of themselves.
Luckily, Georgia is beginning to take mental health seriously. The University System of Georgia announced on Oct. 16 that they’ve created a 14-member task force to deal with the mental health challenges faced by Georgia college students. While the task force is a great start for Georgia, additional financial backing for mental health facilities and resources alone won’t solve the problem. Georgia should pass a law for mental health days off like Oregon and Utah, and assist in destigmatizing mental health problems.
In such turbulent times, it’s not surprising to hear about children and young adults being unable to cope with the stresses of life. The combination of rising education standards, intensity of hustle culture and building stress is taking a significant toll on the mental capacity of the young generation. When life gets difficult, society shouldn’t expect students to continue breaking limits and pushing through. We need to remind students that their mental health is just as important as their physical health, and the mental health day legislation stands as a model for what Georgia and other states should follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.